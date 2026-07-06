Koby Brea signs two-way contract with Phoenix Suns

Phoenix will remain En Fuego with Koby Brea back in the purple and orange.

One of the best shooters to come through the Kentucky program in recent memory has signed a return deal with the Suns after appearing in 12 games with the franchise as a rookie. It will be a two-way contract after going into the offseason as a restricted free agent.

ESPN’s Shams Charania was the first to break the news.

Phoenix Suns G/F Koby Brea is signing a two-way NBA contract to return to the team, his agent Erika Ruiz of Primera Sports tells ESPN. The restricted free agent appeared in 12 games as a rookie last season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 6, 2026

Brea became Mark Pope’s first-ever NBA Draft pick at No. 41 overall in 2025 before going on to average 3.8 points per game on 42/43/100 shooting splits. He finished the season with a career-high 20-point, five-rebound, three-assist effort in a 135-103 win at Oklahoma City back on April 12.

During his 34 games played with the Valley Suns — Phoenix’s G League affiliate — he averaged 16.4 points on 40/35/84 splits to go with 5.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Two-way players are eligible to play up to 50 games with their respective NBA teams, paid one salary for their time in both leagues. Players with three or fewer years of NBA service are eligible for two-way deals, good for one or two seasons. NBA teams may have up to three players on two-way contracts.

Amari Williams also signed a second two-way contract with the Boston Celtics to make up Pope’s first draft class at Kentucky.

Antonio Reeves, Olivier Sarr, TyTy Washington Jr. and Oscar Tshiebwe made up the other former Wildcats on two-way contracts in 2025-26.

Brea will suit up with the Suns for the 2026 NBA Summer League, with his first appearance scheduled for Friday, July 10 in Las Vegas. Phoenix will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 11 p.m. ET, live on ESPNU. From there, the Suns will take on the Pelicans on July 12, Bucks on July 13 and Pistons on July 15 before the tournament begins on Friday, July 17.

During his lone season at Kentucky, the 6-foot-6 guard averaged 11.6 points on 47/44/91 splits while adding 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. Now, he’s gonna get another shot at carving out a role in the league.

Congratulations to Fuego on the big news.