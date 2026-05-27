KSBar and Grille to Cease Operations as Daily Sports Bar, Gameday Plans in the Works

KSBar and Grille has served as a hub for Kentucky sports fans for the last eight years. That’s changing this summer.

Matt Jones shared on social media that a big change is coming to KSBar. After Railbird, it will no longer operate as a daily sports bar. Plans are in the works to use the space for big events, like Kentucky football gamedays in the fall.

“I am disappointed for the end of an amazing era and experience we have had. Thank you to all who worked with us, and supported us for years,” writes Jones.

“We will still have a KSBar open on UK Gamedays beginning this fall in partnership with another restaurant. We look forward to seeing folks then. We will be announcing more details in the days to come.”

KSBar and Grille opened in 2018 with a bang. Kentucky snapped the 31-year losing streak to Florida in The Swamp. Champagne was sprayed all over the room and Ryan Lemond lost his shirt.

Over the years, KSBar has hosted autograph signings with former Wildcats, OVW matches, packed trivia nights, a Survivor watch party, country concerts, and countless radio shows and podcasts. The future might look different, but that doesn’t mean it will be worse. We’ll let you know exactly what it will look like as soon as we have more details. In the meantime, thanks for everything.

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