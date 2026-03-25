KSR's 2025-26 Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings: Postseason

And that’s a wrap on the 2025-26 Kentucky high school boys basketball season! It was an entertaining one from start to finish.

We have a new state champion, too. The George Rogers Clark Cardinals won the program’s third Sweet 16 title (1951, 2022) on Saturday in Rupp Arena, taking down St. Xavier 58-50 in overtime in what was an all-time instant classic. 10th Region Player of the Year Malachi Ashford was named tournament MVP for the Cardinals. GRC also became the first school since Ashland in 1928 to see both the boys and girls basketball teams win the state’s ultimate crown in the same season.

As expected, GRC and St. Xavier sit at the top of KSR’s final Top 25 rankings of the season. Dive in below to check out where our panel of eight voters ranked the rest of the state’s best teams as we enter the offseason. Scroll down a bit more to see which teams KSR’s Troy Howell has on his watch list as title contenders for the 2026-27 season.

KSR’s Top 25 Rankings: Postseason

Others receiving votes: Eastern (6), North Hardin (5), Danville Christian (4), Ashland Blazer (3), Bell County (1)

KSR Top 25 voters: Troy Howell, Clark Howell, Les Dixon, Sam Gormley, Lovell Martin, Phoenix Stevens, Travis Scaggs, Jalen Daugherty

Troy Howell’s top teams to watch next season

1st Region – Marshall County

2nd – Henderson County

3rd -Grayson County

5th – Taylor County, North Hardin

6th – W.E.B. DuBois, Evangel Christian

7th – St Xavier, Male, Ballard, Christian Academy-Louisville

8th – North Oldham, Woodford County

9th – Covington Catholic

10th – George Rogers Clark, Montgomery County

11th – Great Crossing

13th – Bell County

15th – Johnson Central, Martin County

16th – Ashland Blazer

Favorites to win state: George Rogers Clark, North Oldham

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