KSR's 2025-26 Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings: Postseason
And that’s a wrap on the 2025-26 Kentucky high school boys basketball season! It was an entertaining one from start to finish.
We have a new state champion, too. The George Rogers Clark Cardinals won the program’s third Sweet 16 title (1951, 2022) on Saturday in Rupp Arena, taking down St. Xavier 58-50 in overtime in what was an all-time instant classic. 10th Region Player of the Year Malachi Ashford was named tournament MVP for the Cardinals. GRC also became the first school since Ashland in 1928 to see both the boys and girls basketball teams win the state’s ultimate crown in the same season.
- 1Trending
"Swimming" in money
The Athletic dives into Champions Blue, JMI
- 2Hot
Jason Hart
Leaves UK for SMU
- 3Hot
Booster's letter to UK
Questions Barnhart's new role
- 4New
Mason Williams
4-star PG visiting UK
- 5
"We're making progress"
Pope insists UK is improving
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
As expected, GRC and St. Xavier sit at the top of KSR’s final Top 25 rankings of the season. Dive in below to check out where our panel of eight voters ranked the rest of the state’s best teams as we enter the offseason. Scroll down a bit more to see which teams KSR’s Troy Howell has on his watch list as title contenders for the 2026-27 season.
KSR’s Top 25 Rankings: Postseason
- George Rogers Clark [8 first-place votes]
- St. Xavier
- North Oldham
- Covington Catholic
- Grayson County
- Madison Central
- North Laurel
- Louisville Ballard
- Louisville Butler
- Marshall County
- Warren Central
- Great Crossing
- Daviess County
- Frederick Douglass
- Boyd County
- Lyon County
- McCracken County
- DuPont Manual
- Woodford County
- Taylor County
- Jeffersontown
- Henderson County
- Lexington Catholic
- Male
- Johnson Central
Others receiving votes: Eastern (6), North Hardin (5), Danville Christian (4), Ashland Blazer (3), Bell County (1)
KSR Top 25 voters: Troy Howell, Clark Howell, Les Dixon, Sam Gormley, Lovell Martin, Phoenix Stevens, Travis Scaggs, Jalen Daugherty
Troy Howell’s top teams to watch next season
- 1st Region – Marshall County
- 2nd – Henderson County
- 3rd -Grayson County
- 5th – Taylor County, North Hardin
- 6th – W.E.B. DuBois, Evangel Christian
- 7th – St Xavier, Male, Ballard, Christian Academy-Louisville
- 8th – North Oldham, Woodford County
- 9th – Covington Catholic
- 10th – George Rogers Clark, Montgomery County
- 11th – Great Crossing
- 13th – Bell County
- 15th – Johnson Central, Martin County
- 16th – Ashland Blazer
Favorites to win state: George Rogers Clark, North Oldham
Join KSR Plus! With a KSR Plus membership, you get access to bonus content and KSBoard, KSR’s message board, to chat with fellow Kentucky fans and get exclusive scoop.
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard