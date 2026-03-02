KSR's 2025-26 Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings: Pre-Region Tournaments

The real fun is about to begin. Regional Tournaments for the Kentucky high school boys basketball season began on Saturday and will pick up again on Tuesday as 16 schools battle it out for one of the prestigious state tournament spots inside Rupp Arena.

And with that, we have another update to KSR’s Top 25 statewide rankings.

This week didn’t see any changes among the top four spots, as Madison Central continues to hold down the number one position, but there was plenty of movement throughout the rankings. Ballard jumped into the top five, North Hardin went from unranked to just inside the top 20, and Henderson County shot up six spots. Meanwhile, Jeffersontown (-6), George Rogers Clark (-5), and Christian Academy-Louisville (now only receiving votes) were the biggest fallers this week.

As we gear up for Region Tournament action, dive into the full Top 25 rankings below.

KSR’s Top 25 Rankings: Pre-Region Tournaments

Others receiving votes: Martin County (13), Christian Academy-Louisville (9), Bell County (9), Danville Christian (7), Johnson Central (5), Caverna (3), Pikeville (1), Montgomery County (1)

Dropped out: Christian Academy-Louisville (No. 17)

KSR Top 25 voters: Troy Howell, Clark Howell, Sam Gormley, Lovell Martin, Phoenix Stevens, Travis Scaggs

