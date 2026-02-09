KSR's 2025-26 Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings: Week 10

The Kentucky high school basketball regular season is already inching closer and closer to an end. We’re just a couple of weeks out from the start of the postseason as the state’s top teams begin to solidify their status.

And with that comes a fresh batch of rankings to get the week rolling. We have a new school atop the KSR Top 25 as Covington Catholic slid into the top spot this time around, bumping Daviess County down to number two in the process. There was plenty of movement across the board, too. Christian Academy-Louisville was our biggest riser this week (+4) while Male saw the biggest dropoff (-7). Seneca also joined the party after being listed just outside of the Top 25 a week ago.

Dive in below to check out the full KSR Week 10 rankings update.

KSR’s Top 25 Rankings: Week 10

Others receiving votes: Eastern (21), Martin County (10), Pikeville (10), North Hardin (4), Danville Christian Academy (3)

Dropped out: Bell County (No. 20)

KSR Top 25 voters: Troy Howell, Clark Howell, Les Dixon, Sam Gormley, Lovell Martin, Phoenix Stevens, Jalen Daugherty, Travis Scaggs

