KSR's 2025-26 Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings: Week 11
We’re entering the home stretch of the 2025-26 Kentucky high school boys basketball regular season. The upcoming week will be the final one before we quickly move on to district tournaments.
With that in mind, we have another Monday update to our statewide Top 25 rankings. The top two spots were once again held down by Covington Catholic and Daviess County, respectively, but we saw plenty of movement throughout the rest of the poll. Eastern and Bell County broke back into the Top 25 while Highlands and Ashland Blazer were bumped just outside the rankings. Seneca (+7) was our biggest riser this week, while the likes of Bryan Station (-7) and North Laurel (-5) saw significant drops from our panel of voters.
Dive in below to check out the full KSR Week 11 rankings update. The Road to Rupp is almost upon us…
KSR’s Top 25 Rankings: Week 11
- Covington Catholic [6 first-place votes]
- Daviess County [1 first-place vote]
- St. Xavier (+1)
- Madison Central (-1)
- George Rogers Clark (+1)
- Jeffersontown (-1)
- McCracken County
- North Oldham (+1)
- Louisville Ballard (-1)
- Frederick Douglass (+2)
- Warren Central (-1)
- Louisville Butler (+1)
- Boyd County (+3)
- Male
- DuPont Manual (+3)
- North Laurel (-5)
- Christian Academy-Louisville (-2)
- Seneca (+7)
- Eastern (NR)
- Woodford County (-1)
- Lexington Catholic (+3)
- Bell County (NR)
- Lyon County
- Bryan Station (-7)
- Grayson County (-3)
Others receiving votes: Pikeville (15), Ashland Blazer (9), Martin County (9), Danville Christian Academy (8), Highlands (8), North Hardin (8), Henderson County (3)
Dropped out: Highlands (No. 20), Ashland Blazer (No. 21)
KSR Top 25 voters: Troy Howell, Clark Howell, Les Dixon, Sam Gormley, Lovell Martin, Phoenix Stevens, Travis Scaggs
