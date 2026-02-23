KSR's 2025-26 Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings: Week 12

The 2025-26 Kentucky high school boys basketball regular season has come to a close. The Road to Rupp is officially underway.

District tournaments across the state began on Sunday with a handful of games, but the real fun begins on Monday night and continues throughout the rest of the week (Feb. 22-28). Regional tournaments (which will include district winners and their runner-ups) will soon follow, with the Sweet 16 inside Rupp Arena set to begin on Wednesday, March 18. Candidates for Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball were announced last week.

But before we get too far ahead of ourselves, we have a fresh batch of Top 25 rankings to roll out. Madison Central reclaimed the top spot in the state, with St. Xavier, Covington Catholic, Daviess County, and George Rogers Clark rounding out the top five. Male (-7) and Jeffersontown (-5) were the biggest fallers in this week’s update, while the likes of Grayson County (+7), Eastern (+4), and Woodford County (+4) all saw significant jumps. Ashland Blazer and Henderson County joined the Top 25 this week, while Seneca and Bell County were removed from the group.

Dive in below to check out KSR’s full Week 12 rankings update.

KSR’s Top 25 Rankings: Week 12

Others receiving votes: North Hardin (21), Martin County (11), Bell County (8), Highlands (8), Danville Christian (6), Pikeville (6), Caverna (3), Seneca (2), Trinity (1)

Dropped out: Seneca (No. 18), Bell County (No. 22)

KSR Top 25 voters: Troy Howell, Clark Howell, Les Dixon, Sam Gormley, Lovell Martin, Phoenix Stevens, Travis Scaggs

