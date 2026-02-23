KSR's 2025-26 Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings: Week 12
The 2025-26 Kentucky high school boys basketball regular season has come to a close. The Road to Rupp is officially underway.
District tournaments across the state began on Sunday with a handful of games, but the real fun begins on Monday night and continues throughout the rest of the week (Feb. 22-28). Regional tournaments (which will include district winners and their runner-ups) will soon follow, with the Sweet 16 inside Rupp Arena set to begin on Wednesday, March 18. Candidates for Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball were announced last week.
Top 10
- 1Hot
Pope's hallway rant 😳
Pope blasts officials behind closed doors
- 2Trending
Wednesday at the SECT?
UK falls in seeding projections.
- 3
Auburn 75, UK 74
Auburn wins on last-second tip-in
- 4
Kentucky WBB Heartbreaker
Cats lost to No. 5 by two points.
- 5
So. Many. Mistakes.
Push-off over-shadows execution errors.
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
But before we get too far ahead of ourselves, we have a fresh batch of Top 25 rankings to roll out. Madison Central reclaimed the top spot in the state, with St. Xavier, Covington Catholic, Daviess County, and George Rogers Clark rounding out the top five. Male (-7) and Jeffersontown (-5) were the biggest fallers in this week’s update, while the likes of Grayson County (+7), Eastern (+4), and Woodford County (+4) all saw significant jumps. Ashland Blazer and Henderson County joined the Top 25 this week, while Seneca and Bell County were removed from the group.
Dive in below to check out KSR’s full Week 12 rankings update.
KSR’s Top 25 Rankings: Week 12
- Madison Central [5 first-place votes] (+3)
- St. Xavier [2 first-place votes] (+1)
- Covington Catholic (-2)
- Daviess County (-2)
- George Rogers Clark
- McCracken County (+1)
- North Oldham (+1)
- Louisville Ballard (+1)
- Frederick Douglass (+1)
- Warren Central (+1)
- Jeffersontown (-5)
- Louisville Butler
- Boyd County
- DuPont Manual (+1)
- Eastern (+4)
- Woodford County (+4)
- Christian Academy-Louisville
- Grayson County (+7)
- Ashland Blazer (NR)
- North Laurel (-4)
- Male (-7)
- Bryan Station (+2)
- Lexington Catholic (-2)
- Henderson County (NR)
- Lyon County (-2)
Others receiving votes: North Hardin (21), Martin County (11), Bell County (8), Highlands (8), Danville Christian (6), Pikeville (6), Caverna (3), Seneca (2), Trinity (1)
Dropped out: Seneca (No. 18), Bell County (No. 22)
KSR Top 25 voters: Troy Howell, Clark Howell, Les Dixon, Sam Gormley, Lovell Martin, Phoenix Stevens, Travis Scaggs
Join KSR Plus! With a KSR Plus membership, you get access to bonus content and KSBoard, KSR’s message board, to chat with fellow Kentucky fans and get exclusive scoop.
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard