KSR's 2025-26 Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings: Week 4

One of the busiest stretches of the Kentucky high school boys basketball season is finally slowing down.

The last two weeks have featured nothing but non-stop holiday classics and tournaments, where some schools were playing 3-4 games per week. Those mid-season events wrap up this week, but most of the fun was had throughout the weekend and into Monday night. With that in mind, we delayed this week’s rankings update by a day so our voters could take into account all the results from the last few days of a packed hoops schedule.

Below we have KSR’s latest Top 25 statewide poll, which saw plenty of movement from top to bottom, including a new unanimous top team in the state, the Male Bulldogs. Boyd County jumped into the Top 10 after going 3-0 last week against ranked teams, while three new schools broke into the Top 25. The likes of Marshall County and Christian Academy-Louisville saw significant drops, while a trio of schools were removed from this week’s Top 25 entirely.

KSR’s Top 25 Rankings: Week 4

Others receiving votes: Ashland Blazer (18), Russell (12), Martin County (6), Lyon County (5), Pulaski County (5), Woodford County (4), Jeffersontown (3)

Dropped out: Ashland Blazer (No. 15), Russell (No. 23), Taylor County (No. 25)

KSR Top 25 voters: Troy Howell, Clark Howell, Les Dixon, Sam Gormley, Lovell Martin, Phoenix Stevens, Jalen Daugherty, Travis Scaggs

