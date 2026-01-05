KSR's 2025-26 Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings: Week 5

New year, new rankings!

As the calendar shifted over to 2026, the Kentucky high school boys basketball schedule died down following a busy couple of weeks that featured non-stop tournaments and holiday classics. Last week’s slate of games wasn’t nearly as hectic as it was throughout most of December. Which means we didn’t see nearly as much movement in KSR’s Week 5 update to the Top 25 rankings — not at the top, at least.

The top three teams in the state remain unchanged from last week’s poll, but we did see a handful of schools go up/down a spot or two throughout the Top 10. The back-end of the Top 25 is where the fun happened. Pikeville shot up eight spots to No. 17 in the state, while Grayson County jumped five spots to No. 19. The likes of Evangel Christian and Jeffersontown broke into the Top 25 as well, while Highlands and Danville Christian Academy were removed from the rankings entirely.

Dive in below to see how this week’s update shook out.

KSR’s Top 25 Rankings: Week 5

Others receiving votes: Ashland Blazer (16), Highlands (12), Danville Christian (11), Trinity (7), Bryan Station (6), Lyon County (6), Martin County (6), Caverna (5), South Oldham (3)

Dropped out: Highlands (No. 15), Danville Christian Academy (No. 23)

KSR Top 25 voters: Troy Howell, Clark Howell, Les Dixon, Sam Gormley, Lovell Martin, Phoenix Stevens, Jalen Daugherty, Travis Scaggs, Joseph Decker

Join KSR Plus! With a KSR Plus membership, you get access to bonus content and KSBoard, KSR’s message board, to chat with fellow Kentucky fans and get exclusive scoop.