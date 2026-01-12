KSR's 2025-26 Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings: Week 6
A new week of high school hoops brings a fresh batch of statewide rankings.
After a busy (and thrilling) week of games across the Bluegrass, we’ve updated our Top 25 rankings for the 2025-26 Kentucky high school boys basketball season. We saw some activity at the very top of the rankings, with St. Xavier retaking its spot at number one and Madison Central checking in right behind at number two. Several schools saw significant movement in this week’s rankings, including Jeffersontown and Ballard moving up nine and eight spots, respectively, while Lexington Catholic plummeted 10 spots. Four schools also broke into the back-end of this week’s Top 25.
Dive in below to check out the entire updated poll, along with teams receiving votes that came in right outside of the Top 25.
Top 10
KSR’s Top 25 Rankings: Week 6
- St. Xavier [9 first-place votes] (+1)
- Madison Central (+1)
- Male (-2)
- Daviess County
- Covington Catholic (+1)
- Warren Central (+1)
- George Rogers Clark (+1)
- Frederick Douglass (-3)
- Boyd County (+1)
- McCracken County (+4)
- North Laurel (+1)
- North Oldham (+4)
- Bell County (+2)
- Jeffersontown (+9)
- Louisville Butler (-6)
- Louisville Ballard (+8)
- Pikeville
- Grayson County (+1)
- Seneca (-6)
- Christian Academy-Louisville (-2)
- Lexington Catholic (-10)
- Bryan Station (NR)
- Ashland Blazer (NR)
- Highlands (NR)
- Caverna (NR)
Others receiving votes: DuPont Manual (15), W.E.B. DuBois (10), Russell (10), Marshall County (9), Martin County (7), Lyon County (6), Evangel Christian (5), Woodford County (1)
Dropped out: Evangel Christian (No. 20), Eastern (No. 21), Marshall County (No. 22), Holy Cross-Covington (No. 25)
KSR Top 25 voters: Troy Howell, Clark Howell, Les Dixon, Sam Gormley, Lovell Martin, Phoenix Stevens, Jalen Daugherty, Travis Scaggs, Joseph Decker
