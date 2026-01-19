KSR's 2025-26 Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings: Week 7
It’s time for another update to KSR’s Kentucky high school boys basketball statewide rankings.
In our Week 7 update of the 2025-26 season, we saw plenty of movement throughout the Top 25. While St. Xavier and Madison Central continue to hold down the top two spots, respectively, most teams moved up or down at least one place. Jeffersontown was the biggest winner this week, shooting up four spots to just barely crack the Top 10, while four schools broke into the back-end Top 25 after not being ranked last week. Another four teams fell out of the rankings entirely, with six schools receiving points from our panel of voters.
Dive in below to check out the entire updated poll.
KSR’s Top 25 Rankings: Week 7
- St. Xavier [8 first-place votes]
- Madison Central
- Covington Catholic (+2)
- Daviess County
- Male (-2)
- George Rogers Clark (+1)
- Warren Central (-1)
- Boyd County (+1)
- Frederick Douglass (-1)
- Jeffersontown (+4)
- McCracken County (-1)
- North Laurel (-1)
- Louisville Ballard (+3)
- Bell County (-1)
- Grayson County (+3)
- North Oldham (-4)
- Louisville Butler (-2)
- Christian Academy-Louisville (+2)
- Eastern (NR)
- Bryan Station (+2)
- DuPont Manual (NR)
- Seneca (-3)
- Ashland Blazer
- Martin County (NR)
- Evangel Christian (NR)
Others receiving votes: Pikeville (16), Lexington Catholic (15), Lyon County (10), Marshall County (10), W.E.B. DuBois (4), Woodford County (1)
Dropped out: Pikeville (No. 17), Lexington Catholic (No. 21), Highlands (No. 24), Caverna (No. 25)
KSR Top 25 voters: Troy Howell, Clark Howell, Les Dixon, Sam Gormley, Lovell Martin, Phoenix Stevens, Jalen Daugherty, Travis Scaggs
