KSR's 2025-26 Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings: Week 9
The recent winter storm that ravaged the state put a damper on last week’s Kentucky high school boys basketball schedule, but that doesn’t mean the games lacked excitement.
Quite the opposite, actually. We (once again) have a new number one in this week’s KSR Top 25 rankings. After Madison Central was upset by Woodford County, the Indians fell a few spots, opening the door for Daviess County to take control of the top spot for the first time in school history. Covington Catholic slid up to number two while St. Xavier remained at number three. Both schools received a first-place vote from our panel.
Top 10
Elsewhere, Woodford County broke into the back-end of the Top 25 thanks to the win over Madison Central, while Lyon County also jumped back into the rankings. Two schools were removed from the rankings entirely, while six teams received votes outside of the Top 25. The biggest mover this week was Madison Central (-3), as no other school rose or fell more than two spots.
Dive in below to check out the entirety of KSR’s Week 9 update.
KSR’s Top 25 Rankings: Week 9
- Daviess County [6 first-place votes] (+1)
- Covington Catholic [1 first-place vote] (+2)
- St. Xavier [1 first-place vote]
- Madison Central (-3)
- George Rogers Clark
- Jeffersontown (+1)
- Male (-1)
- North Oldham (+2)
- Warren Central
- McCracken County (-2)
- Louisville Ballard
- North Laurel
- Boyd County
- Frederick Douglass
- Louisville Butler
- Ashland Blazer (+1)
- Grayson County (-1)
- Bryan Station (+2)
- Christian Academy-Louisville
- Bell County (-2)
- DuPont Manual
- Woodford County (NR)
- Highlands (+1)
- Lyon County (NR)
- Lexington Catholic (-3)
Others receiving votes: Eastern (18), Seneca (8), Martin County (6), Pikeville (5), Marshall County (4), Russell (3)
Dropped out: Eastern (No. 23), Russell (No. 25)
KSR Top 25 voters: Troy Howell, Clark Howell, Les Dixon, Sam Gormley, Lovell Martin, Phoenix Stevens, Jalen Daugherty, Travis Scaggs
