Skip to main content
KSRKSR Plus
KSBoard
Kentucky
Join KSR+

KSR's 2025-26 Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings: Week 9

Zack Geogheganby: Zack Geoghegan28 minutes agoZGeogheganKSR

The recent winter storm that ravaged the state put a damper on last week’s Kentucky high school boys basketball schedule, but that doesn’t mean the games lacked excitement.

Quite the opposite, actually. We (once again) have a new number one in this week’s KSR Top 25 rankings. After Madison Central was upset by Woodford County, the Indians fell a few spots, opening the door for Daviess County to take control of the top spot for the first time in school history. Covington Catholic slid up to number two while St. Xavier remained at number three. Both schools received a first-place vote from our panel.

Elsewhere, Woodford County broke into the back-end of the Top 25 thanks to the win over Madison Central, while Lyon County also jumped back into the rankings. Two schools were removed from the rankings entirely, while six teams received votes outside of the Top 25. The biggest mover this week was Madison Central (-3), as no other school rose or fell more than two spots.

Dive in below to check out the entirety of KSR’s Week 9 update.

KSR’s Top 25 Rankings: Week 9

  1. Daviess County [6 first-place votes] (+1)
  2. Covington Catholic [1 first-place vote] (+2)
  3. St. Xavier [1 first-place vote]
  4. Madison Central (-3)
  5. George Rogers Clark
  6. Jeffersontown (+1)
  7. Male (-1)
  8. North Oldham (+2)
  9. Warren Central 
  10. McCracken County (-2)
  11. Louisville Ballard
  12. North Laurel
  13. Boyd County
  14. Frederick Douglass 
  15. Louisville Butler 
  16. Ashland Blazer (+1)
  17. Grayson County (-1)
  18. Bryan Station (+2)
  19. Christian Academy-Louisville
  20. Bell County (-2)
  21. DuPont Manual 
  22. Woodford County (NR)
  23. Highlands (+1)
  24. Lyon County (NR)
  25. Lexington Catholic (-3)

Others receiving votes: Eastern (18), Seneca (8), Martin County (6), Pikeville (5), Marshall County (4), Russell (3)

Dropped out: Eastern (No. 23), Russell (No. 25)

KSR Top 25 voters: Troy Howell, Clark Howell, Les Dixon, Sam Gormley, Lovell Martin, Phoenix Stevens, Jalen Daugherty, Travis Scaggs

Join KSR Plus! With a KSR Plus membership, you get access to bonus content and KSBoard, KSR’s message board, to chat with fellow Kentucky fans and get exclusive scoop.

Discuss This Article

Comments have moved.

Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.

KSBoard

2026-02-02