KSR callers share unpopular opinions about UK and more

Wednesday’s KSR show was dedicated to one of its favorite traditions: Unpopular Opinion Day. For two hours, the KSR crew and a busy stream of callers took turns sharing opinions they knew would make listeners cringe, disagree, or immediately want to argue, even if the rules prohibited pushback.

As always, some of the hottest takes centered on Kentucky sports, while others wandered into food, shopping, and even Babe Ruth. Whether you agreed with them or thought they were completely ridiculous, they certainly got people talking.

Here are some of the highlights. You can listen to all of the unpopular opinions in the podcast below.

Thanks to all who participated.

Overrated

Chick-fil-a (Matt)

Rupp Arena

Mark Stoops

Tyler Ulis

The value of education

Texas Roadhouse’s cinnamon butter

World Cup (Ryan)

Kentucky sports-related

NIL is good for college basketball (Matt)

No problem with outgoing transfers (Drew)

Jasper Johnson will play in the NBA (Ryan)

Billy Gillispie deserved an extra year (Shannon)

“Grove St. Party” needs to go

Not a fan of Otega Oweh

Willie Cauley-Stein’s dunk vs Florida is not a top-500 dunk at UK

UK Athletics is generic

Hatred for Louisville isn’t as strong lately (Matt)

Other

Mandatory drivers’ tests for every license renewal

Facebook Marketplace destroyed the truck market

Loyalty is not a good trait

Malls are better than online shopping

Babe Ruth couldn’t play in the majors today

All drugs should be legalized

Older people are ruder and more disrespectful than younger people

Bob in Jamestown is KSR’s best caller (Drew)

Listen to KSR’s Unpopular Opinion Day