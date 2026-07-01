KSR
KSR callers share unpopular opinions about UK and more
Wednesday’s KSR show was dedicated to one of its favorite traditions: Unpopular Opinion Day. For two hours, the KSR crew and a busy stream of callers took turns sharing opinions they knew would make listeners cringe, disagree, or immediately want to argue, even if the rules prohibited pushback.
As always, some of the hottest takes centered on Kentucky sports, while others wandered into food, shopping, and even Babe Ruth. Whether you agreed with them or thought they were completely ridiculous, they certainly got people talking.
Here are some of the highlights. You can listen to all of the unpopular opinions in the podcast below.
Thanks to all who participated.
Overrated
- Chick-fil-a (Matt)
- Rupp Arena
- Mark Stoops
- Tyler Ulis
- The value of education
- Texas Roadhouse’s cinnamon butter
- World Cup (Ryan)
Kentucky sports-related
- NIL is good for college basketball (Matt)
- No problem with outgoing transfers (Drew)
- Jasper Johnson will play in the NBA (Ryan)
- Billy Gillispie deserved an extra year (Shannon)
- “Grove St. Party” needs to go
- Not a fan of Otega Oweh
- Willie Cauley-Stein’s dunk vs Florida is not a top-500 dunk at UK
- UK Athletics is generic
- Hatred for Louisville isn’t as strong lately (Matt)
Other
- Mandatory drivers’ tests for every license renewal
- Facebook Marketplace destroyed the truck market
- Loyalty is not a good trait
- Malls are better than online shopping
- Babe Ruth couldn’t play in the majors today
- All drugs should be legalized
- Older people are ruder and more disrespectful than younger people
- Bob in Jamestown is KSR’s best caller (Drew)
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