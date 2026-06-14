KSR celebrates the Louisville Kings' first UFL Championship in debut season

What a ride it was for the Louisville Kings in their inaugural season in the UFL, starting 0-3 with hope going down the drain, only to respond with eight wins in their next nine tries — ending with a league championship.

The finish was just like the season itself, trailing by nine at halftime of the 2026 United Bowl, only to storm back in the second half to beat the DC Defenders 27-20 and bring the trophy back to the Bluegrass State.

How did it all come together? KSR’s Steven Peake attended the Louisville Kings Watch Party at Parlour Pizza in Jeffersontown, mingling with the diehards and soaking in the comeback victory to win the championship in a standing-room-only crowd. And when I say fans were losing their minds, I mean they were losing their minds as a heartbreaking defeat quickly transitioned into a franchise-altering performance for a perfect one-for-one debut.

“We waited our whole lives for this,” Peake joked, understanding the insanity of claiming an immediate title.

Come for the “HELL YEAH” chants, stay for the celebratory shots at Parlour Pizza.

Check out the video on the KSR YouTube channel below:

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