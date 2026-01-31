KSR Explains: Counting all of the injuries of the Mark Pope era

KSR’s ace videographer and road-tripper Steven Peake dropped a new video on YouTube before heading to Fayetteville, and it tackles a topic Kentucky Basketball fans know all too well lately. He takes a deep look at the Wildcats’ run of brutal injury luck, noting several unbelievable statistics from the last year and a half.

Things like:

“Since the start of the Pope era, Kentucky has averaged nearly one injury every four games, 15 injuries. Not 15 over the course of five years. No, 15 since basically last Christmas.”

Steven also analyzes more than just the number of injuries, noting their timing and positions. The point guard spot has been the most beaten up, as you know all too well from following the Cats.

Watch the video below for the full breakdown.

What Is Happening to Kentucky? 16 Injuries in 13 Months of Pope Era

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.