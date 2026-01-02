KSR Explains Why Kentucky is Due to Get Hot from 3-Point Land

Kentucky basketball fans were generally pleased with the roster Mark Pope assembled, but there was one key concern discussed throughout the offseason: Does this team have enough three-point shooters?

During Pope’s first season, the Wildcats were the best three-point shooting team in the SEC, netting 37.5% of their attempts from downtown. Through the first half of his second season, BBN’s fears have become a reality. Kentucky ranks 11th in the league ahead of SEC play, hitting 33.7% of their attempts. Furthermore, they’re only hitting about 22% of their threes against big-name opponents since the Louisville game.

It has not been pretty, but Mark Pope is optimistic that Kentucky will find its shooting rhythm from long range once SEC play begins. Steven Peake dove deep into the numbers to explain why the Cats are due to get hot from three-point land.

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.