KSR's Final Four Cheering Guide: That's enough, UConn

After a thrilling Elite Eight capped off by Braylon Mullins’ game-winner vs. Duke, the road ends here. The Final Four tips off Saturday night in Indianapolis, starting with No. 3 seed Illinois vs. No. 2 seed UConn, followed by a battle of the No. 1 seeds, Michigan vs. Arizona. The winners will meet on Monday night to crown the 2026 national champion.

Now that Duke and Tennessee are out, the tournament is slightly more palatable for Kentucky fans. In fact, there’s even some rooting interest for Big Blue Nation. Here’s what I’ll be cheering for (or against).

Go Coach O and Big Z!

Let’s start with the most obvious. Former Cats Zvonimir Ivisic and Orlando Antigua are still in the hunt with Illinois. Big Z transferred to Illinois last year to reunite with his twin brother, Tomislav, after following John Calipari from Kentucky to Arkansas. He is flourishing in a reserve role with the Fighting Illini, but still thinks fondly of BBN, especially the group of fans who bought a billboard outside the NCAA headquarters in Indianapolis in 2024 to encourage the organization to rule him eligible.

Big Z in the Final Four, a return to Indy. UK fans took out a billboard here in 2024.



"I would never have thought that I would come here, where all of it basically started. I'm really grateful for the fans back then. They did a lot for me and I'll always appreciate that." https://t.co/0wJJulgU7H — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTuckerCBB) April 2, 2026

Big Z and the rest of what has been dubbed the “Balkan Five” have become media darlings during the Big Dance, reporters delighting in their no-filter takes. After the win over Houston in the Sweet 16, Big Z said, “We didn’t come here to let anybody b*tch us.” This week in Indy, he shot down his teammate AJ Redd’s claim of being the best in FIFA, saying, “That’s cap. He’s ass.” If Illinois wins it all, they’d better let Big Z smoke a pack of Marlboro Reds during the on-court celebration.

And of course, there is Orlando Antigua, who did not follow Calipari to Arkansas, choosing instead to return to Illinois to work for Brad Underwood. That paid off in another Final Four berth, a very cool moment for a very cool human being. We’re big Coach O fans, as is Underwood, who seeks opportunities to praise his associate head coach.

Speaking of Underwood, he seems cool too, leaning into the Balkan Five bit earlier in the season.

Brad Underwood and the Fighting Illini recreated an AI meme referencing his recruitment of a Balkan-heavy roster.



Absolutely love this. pic.twitter.com/YZZSB0AZD6 — College Hoops Database (@CollegeHoopsTIk) November 26, 2025

That’s enough, UConn

Need another reason to cheer for Illinois? They’re playing UConn. Braylon Mullins did us all a favor by knocking Duke out of the tournament, but we don’t need the Huskies to win another title. They have six already, all won since 1999. That’s getting a little too close for comfort to Kentucky’s eight.

Plus, as his headbutt of Roger Ayers on Sunday showed, Dan Hurley is still a crazy person. He bragged earlier this week about UConn only hanging banners for national championships, not Final Fours, so let’s make sure they don’t raise anything new to the rafters in Storrs.

Michigan vs. Arizona to live up to the hype

Whoever makes it out of the first game won’t last long in the title bout, I’m afraid. Michigan and Arizona seem to be operating at a different level right now, setting up what could be an instant classic on Saturday night. After watching both roll in the Elite Eight, I really want this one to live up to the hype, to the point I don’t really even care who wins. I’m just here for the party.

If pressed, I guess I’d go with Arizona. You’ve gotta admire Tommy Lloyd for turning down North Carolina to stay in Tucson, and apparently, he’s a huge Beastie Boys fan, which is music to this 90 kid’s ears. Plus, seeing Michigan star Yaxel Lendeborg dominate Tennessee was another reminder of what could have been if he hadn’t turned down Kentucky’s offer. He may really be worth $7-9 million.

The UNC noise

There’s still one candidate for the North Carolina job left in Indy. Dusty May is reportedly still in the mix, along with Billy Donovan. With the college basketball world in Indianapolis this weekend, North Carolina’s future will be a major talking point. May is saying all the right things when asked about the UNC job so far, but it’ll be interesting to see if he is truly able to tune out the noise — and what might happen if Michigan loses on Saturday night.

(Please take the job, Dusty, so we don’t have to live in a world where Billy Donovan, who famously turned down Kentucky, is North Carolina’s coach.)

Final Four Schedule, Odds

Tip Time (ET) Matchup TV Spread 6:09 PM (3) Illinois vs. (2) UConn TBS / truTV / HBO Max Illinois -1.5 8:49 PM (1) Michigan vs. (1) Arizona TBS / truTV / HBO Max Michigan -1.5

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