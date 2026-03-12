KSR GAMEDAY: (9) Kentucky looks for revenge vs. (8) Missouri in SEC Tournament

Good morning, folks! Kentucky men’s basketball returns to Bridgestone Arena for another morning tipoff in Nashville. After the Wildcats snuck past 16-seeded LSU 87-82 (in what will forever be known as the Brandon Garrison Game) to open the SEC Tournament on Wednesday, today’s round two matchup against 8-seeded Missouri is only going to be tougher.

These two teams met earlier in the season, but it was a while ago at this point. Back on Jan. 7, Missouri came into Rupp Arena and upset the Wildcats by a final score of 73-68. It was a loss that sent UK into a 0-2 start in SEC play with a 9-6 overall record. The team vibes were at a low point, especially knowing the ‘Cats had that one wrapped up. Kentucky led Mizzou by eight points with a little over four minutes to go. Missouri closed it out on a 15-2 run to steal a big road win. Had the ‘Cats won that game, they would have begun the SEC Tournament today instead of yesterday.

But that’s obviously not how it played out. Kentucky can exact its revenge with a win today. They’ll need a much better defensive performance than what they showed against LSU, though. The Tigers shot 50 percent from the field yesterday and had 43 points by halftime. That won’t be a winning formula against a better Missouri squad. Slowing down All-SEC Second Team member Mark Mitchell will be the priority. The 6-foot-8 forward, who dropped 21 points against UK in the first matchup, does a little bit of everything for the Tigers. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has Mizzou among the “Last Four In” group going into today’s game.

[Missouri is a ‘Different-Looking Team’ Since the First Matchup With Kentucky]

Kentucky is projected to win this game, but not by much. BetMGM has the ‘Cats as 2.5-point favorites. KenPom is calling for UK to win 78-74, while BartTorvik has it at 77-75. ESPN Analytics gives UK a 67.2 percent chance to come out on top. We’ll find out by the middle of the afternoon if those numbers are right. While you wait for tipoff, enjoy some pregame reading/watching from yesterday’s win over LSU.

[9] Kentucky vs. [8] Missouri: How to Watch, Listen

Tipoff : Thursday, 12:30 p.m. ET (11:30 a.m. CT)

: Thursday, 12:30 p.m. ET (11:30 a.m. CT) TV : SEC Network (Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Alyssa Lang)

: SEC Network (Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Alyssa Lang) Local Radio : UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)

: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens) AM : 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP

: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP FM : 98.1 WBUL

: 98.1 WBUL Online : iHeart Radio

: iHeart Radio Sirius XM: 106 or 190

You can also follow along on the KSR LIVE BLOG, which will start a few hours before tipoff, and join the conversation on KSBoard.

Of course, Kentucky isn’t the only team on today’s schedule in Nashville. UK vs. Mizzou will get the day rolling, followed by a trio of second-round games. If the ‘Cats can win today, they’ll advance to Friday’s showdown with top-seeded Florida — arguably the hottest team in the entire country right now, one that beat Kentucky twice already this season.

Below is today’s SEC Tournament slate and the updated bracket.

Game 5 No. 8 Missouri vs. No. 9 Kentucky 12:30 p.m. ET SEC Network Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Alyssa Lang Game 6 No. 5 Tennessee vs. No. 12 Auburn 3:00 p.m. ET SEC Network Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Alyssa Lang Game 7 No. 7 Georgia vs. No. 15 Ole Miss 7:00 p.m. ET SEC Network Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw Game 8 No. 6 Texas A&M vs. No. 11 Oklahoma 9:30 p.m. ET SEC Network Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw

Want a behind-the-scenes look at Will Stein‘s first day of spring practice as Kentucky’s new head football coach? UK dropped a nearly five-minute-long video doing just that. Included is Stein pulling into the facility in the morning, the team meeting before practice, and clips from that first practice. Juiceful is useful.

Day Two at the Girls Basketball Sweet 16

Four schools locked up a quarterfinal spot to open the 2026 Kentucky High School Girls Basketball Sweet 16 Tournament in Rupp Arena on Wednesday. Another four will do the same throughout today. We have recaps from yesterday’s games below, along with an updated bracket that includes today’s schedule.

