KSR Gameday: Kentucky puts winning streak to the test at Texas A&M, Baseball at EKU

The Vanderbilt win was big, but it’s time for Kentucky to put it behind them. Tonight, the Cats take their two-game winning streak to College Station to face a Texas A&M team desperate for a win.

While Kentucky is coming off arguably its best performance of the season, Texas A&M is reeling. The Aggies have lost two straight and six of their last eight. Once one of the hottest teams in the league, Texas A&M is now at risk of playing on Wednesday at the SEC Tournament and missing the NCAA Tournament altogether. The Aggies are trending as a No. 11 seed in the latest projections, one of Joe Lunardi’s last four byes. They have games vs. Kentucky and LSU remaining. A victory over the Cats could get them off the bubble for good.

Kentucky needs this game, too. A win tonight would keep a path to the double bye at the SEC Tournament alive and increase the Cats’ chances of getting a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Kentucky has been one of the most unpredictable teams in college basketball this season. The Cats stopped the bleeding from a three-game losing streak at South Carolina a week ago. They dominated Vanderbilt on Saturday, avenging last month’s embarrassing loss in Nashville. A win tonight would build on that momentum and show that the Cats could be peaking at just the right time.

So, it’s a big one. Let’s keep breaking it down. First, a message from our friends at Monticello Bank.

Enjoy the home court advantage with Monticello Bank’s HELOC Special and use the equity you’ve built in your home to finance special home projects and improvements! Score big with a fantastic introductory rate and attractive closing costs.

With 21 locations in 15 counties across Kentucky, we’re just around the corner, so hurry in and speak with one of our Mortgage Lenders about this limited-time offer today!

Find us on the web at MBCBANK.COM. Monticello Bank, Where People Matter. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

Our first look at Bucky Ball

Texas A&M is 19-10 (9-7 SEC) in its first season with Bucky McMillan as head coach. If you’re not yet familiar with “Bucky Ball,” it’s relentless. The Aggies push the pace on offense and defense, pressuring teams all 94 feet on the court. They force plenty of turnovers, many before teams cross halfcourt. Think Rick Pitino’s teams in the ’90s.

As Texas A&M’s recent slide indicates, teams are figuring out how to break the Aggies’ press. Being able to score in transition helps. Kentucky’s been pretty great at that recently, especially Otega Oweh and Collin Chandler.

“They press all game,” Otega Oweh told reporters yesterday. “Off a make, off a miss, they’re going to press. It’s that physical, high-intensity game, that’s what it’s going to be.”

“They’re gonna give us power plays,” Oweh added. “They’re a good defensive team, but when you press, you can get out of position a lot. We could just get downhill, and they’re obviously gonna bring a couple people to the ball. So you get a lot of catch-and-shoot threes… We just have to capitalize on it.”

Graduate forward Rashaun Agee leads the Aggies with 14.3 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. He’s scored 15+ in each of his last four games. He has 11 double-doubles this season, which ranks second in the SEC. Slowing him down will be key to slowing down the Aggies. Kentucky is 14-6 vs. Texas A&M, 5-3 in College Station.

Hear Oweh and Denzel Aberdeen preview the game and Saturday’s Senior Day festivities below.

Subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel for press conferences, interviews, original shows, fan features, and exclusive content.

Road Dog

Texas A&M opened as a 1.5-point favorite on BetMGM. That’s where it stands this morning, with a total of 158.5 points. You can get Kentucky +105 on the moneyline if you’re so inclined.

KenPom gives Texas A&M the narrowest of edges, predicting a 1-point win (79-78) and giving Kentucky a 46% chance of winning. BartTorvik likes A&M by four (82-78), with a 37% chance of victory for the Cats. ESPN’s Matchup Predictor is 53.3% in Texas A&M’s favor.

No surprises on the SEC Availability Report (for now)

There were no surprises on the SEC Availability Report, with Kam Williams, Jaland Lowe, and Jayden Quaintance all listed as out for Kentucky, and Mackenzie Mgbako out for Texas A&M. Mgbako hasn’t played since suffering a Jones fracture in his right foot in late December.

Quaintance and Williams may be listed as out for now, but on Monday, Jack Pilgrim reported that Quaintance is working toward returning to action in the postseason. The big man hasn’t played since January 7, the loss to Missouri, after which he had swelling in his surgically repaired knee. Williams is also working on getting back on the floor in the postseason. Hopefully, it’s just a matter of time before one or both disappear from the availability report.

Another Tom Hart game

BBN’s favorite announcer is back on the call tonight alongside Jimmy Dykes. He worked in references to Matt’s vocal cords and the Bath County meat shower during Saturday’s game vs. Vanderbilt. What Easter eggs await us tonight?

Tipoff : 7:00 p.m. ET

: 7:00 p.m. ET TV : ESPN2

: ESPN2 Local Radio : UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)

: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens) AM : 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP

: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP FM : 98.1 WBUL

: 98.1 WBUL Online : iHeart Radio

: iHeart Radio Sirius XM: 383

New momentum with Tyran Stokes? 👀

We’re all in on the end of this season, but there was an interesting recruiting note that you may have missed on Monday. Tyran Stokes, the No. 1 player in the 2026 class, is planning to visit Kentucky again once the season is over, his high school coach told Paul Biancardi. Kansas has been the favorite for Stokes for a while, but it appears the Cats are making a late push. As you know, Kentucky has zero commitments in the 2026 class, with almost all of the top prospects off the table. Even with all the drama that has surrounded this recruitment, landing Stokes would be big.

University of Kentucky Baseball vs. Texas at Kentucky Proud Park on April 12, 2025 – Crawford Ifland, Kentucky Sports Radio

Kentucky Baseball plays at EKU

How about a little baseball to lead into basketball? Your No. 21 Kentucky Wildcats play at Eastern Kentucky today, the first of back-to-back games in a mini midweek series. Tomorrow, the Colonels will return the favor at Kentucky Proud Park.

The Bat Cats are coming off a series sweep vs. St. John’s, which brought their record to 9-2 this season. EKU is 3-8, losing at Louisville and its series at Tulane last week. LHP Will Coleman is the probable pitcher for today’s game. First pitch is set for 5 p.m. ET. If you can’t make it to Richmond, you can stream it on ESPN+ or listen on UK Sports Network.

11 Personnel goes No Huddle with OL coach Cutter Leftwich

Spring practice starts next week for the Kentucky Football program. KSR’s football guys have plenty of content to get you ready, including an interview with the coach of one of the most important position groups. Today at 5:15 p.m. ET, offensive line coach Cutter Leftwich will join Nick Roush on YouTube for a special “No Huddle” edition of 11 Personnel. Hear the new man in charge of the Big Blue Wall talk about the energy around the program in the early days of the Will Stein era and what the unit is looking to accomplish this spring.

While you’re on the KSR YouTube Channel, check out the latest episode of Sources Say featuring Michael Moreno, Malachi’s older brother. Few people know basketball — or this team — as well as Michael, making this a must-see episode as we get ready for the final stretch of the season.

Stoops to Texas

In other football news, Mark Stoops isn’t taking a year off after all. The former Kentucky coach will join Steve Sarkisian’s staff at Texas as a special assistant. Kentucky still owes Stoops $37.7 million over the next six years, so he’s clearly not hurting for money, but rather antsy to get back in the game. Austin should be a good landing spot for him, especially since Kentucky does not face Texas next season.

SEC Standings/Seeding Projections

With two games left, Kentucky is tied for fourth in the SEC standings with Missouri and Tennessee. When you factor in tiebreakers, the Cats are fifth. That’s also where KenPom projects them to finish in the standings with an 11-7 conference record, so winning one and losing one the rest of the way.

Tonight is huge. Florida has the No. 1 seed locked down. Alabama can secure the No. 2 seed with a win over Georgia tonight. Kentucky’s path to the double bye gets better if Texas beats Arkansas on Wednesday. The Cats could use an Oklahoma upset over Missouri and/or a South Carolina upset over Tennessee (which will not have Nate Ament). Most of all, they need to take care of their own business by beating Texas A&M, which has a winnable game left on Saturday at LSU.

Seed Team Record Games Remaining 1 Florida 14-2 MSU, at UK 2 Alabama 12-4 at UGA, AUB 3 Arkansas 11-5 TX, at MIZ 4 Missouri 10-6 at OK, ARK 5 Kentucky 10-6 at A&M, FL 6 Tennessee 10-6 at SC, VU 7 Texas 9-7 at ARK, OK 8 Vanderbilt 9-7 at OM, at TN 9 Texas A&M 9-7 UK, at LSU 10 Georgia 8-8 AL, at MSU 11 Auburn 6-10 LSU, at AL 12 Mississippi State 5-11 at FL, UGA 13 Oklahoma 5-11 MIZ, at TX 14 Ole Miss 4-12 VU, SC 15 LSU 3-13 at AUB, A&M 16 South Carolina 3-13 TN, at OM

College Basketball on TV tonight

It is an absolutely massive night of college hoops, with seven SEC games tipping off between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET, many of those with tournament implications. The Horizon League Tournament began last night, and today, the Sun Belt and Patriot League Tournaments get underway as well.

Time (ET) Matchup TV / Streaming 6:00 PM #23 Tennessee at South Carolina SEC Network 6:30 PM #16 Alabama at Georgia ESPNEWS 7:00 PM Kentucky at Texas A&M ESPN2 7:00 PM Missouri at Oklahoma ESPNU 7:00 PM TCU at #10 Texas Tech FS1 7:00 PM Wake Forest at #13 Virginia ACC Network 7:00 PM Clemson at #17 North Carolina ESPN 7:00 PM Georgetown vs. #18 St. John’s Peacock 7:00 PM Toledo at #19 Miami (OH) ESPN+ 7:00 PM Oklahoma State at UCF ESPN+ 8:00 PM Mississippi State at #5 Florida SEC Network 8:00 PM West Virginia at Kansas State ESPN+ 9:00 PM Oregon at #11 Illinois Peacock 9:00 PM #14 Kansas at Arizona State FS1 9:00 PM #24 Vanderbilt at Ole Miss SECN+ 9:00 PM Boston College at Virginia Tech ESPNU 9:00 PM Syracuse at Louisville ACC Network 9:00 PM BYU at Cincinnati ESPN2 9:00 PM Colorado at Utah ESPN+ 10:00 PM LSU at Auburn SEC Network 11:00 PM #9 Nebraska at UCLA FS1

Big news on the horizon?

It was an interesting Monday on KSBoard, with reports and speculation flying about Tyran Stokes and Jayden Quaintance, and Matt Jones dropping by to tease some potentially big news on the horizon. Thankfully, we’ve got plenty to keep us busy while we wait to see what happens.

Lock in for March Madness with KSR Plus! We’re giving you behind-the-scenes Kentucky Basketball intel you won’t find anywhere else. Join the most passionate online community in the BBN during the most wonderful time of the year.