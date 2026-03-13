KSR GAMEDAY: Kentucky Takes A Third Swing at Florida

For the second straight year, Kentucky basketball fans are asking the question, “Is it actually hard to beat the same team three times?”

A year ago, the Wildcats swept Tennessee in the regular season, thanks to a shocking upset over the eighth-ranked Vols on Rocky Top. Unfortunately, Tennessee got the last laugh in the Sweet 16. Maybe the Cats can do something similar against Florida?

That’s an optimistic way to look at it, however, another piece of history feels more appropriate for this setting. In 2014, Florida looked like one of the best teams in the country all year. They were ranked No. 3 when they beat the Cats by 10 at Rupp, and No. 1 in the regular season finale that was decided by double-digits. John Calipari’s talented team got a third swing at Florida in the SEC Tournament finale. This time, the Cats had the Gators on the ropes. Kentucky trailed by one in the final possession when James Young slipped as he attacked the basket. The Cats nearly got a fourth swing at Florida in the National Championship, but the Gators fell to UConn in the other National Semifinal.

This Florida team once again feels like one of the best teams in the country. There hasn’t been a week between the last two games in this series. Kentucky has played them better than anyone in the SEC down the stretch. Can they put late-game pressure on the Gators? BBN could see some Bridgestone magic in the Music City this afternoon.

[9] Kentucky vs. [1] Florida: How to Watch, Listen

Tipoff : 1:00 p.m. ET

: 1:00 p.m. ET TV : ESPN (Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Alyssa Lang)

: ESPN (Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Alyssa Lang) Local Radio : UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)

: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens) AM : 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP

: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP FM : 98.1 WBUL

: 98.1 WBUL Online : iHeart Radio

: iHeart Radio Sirius XM: 106 or 190

You can also follow along on the KSR LIVE BLOG, which will start a few hours before tipoff, and join the conversation on KSBoard.

Kentucky Won’t Say the F Word

No, the F word isn’t “Florida,” it’s “fatigue.” When Mark Pope‘s substitution patterns were questioned during late-season struggles, he often brought up fatigue as an explanation for the rotations and on-court miscues. BBN was fatigued by the overuse of the word in public conversations. It wasn’t said once as the Wildcats eyed a third game in three days.

“I feel like the energy levels are basically the same and maybe even better than when we got here, and now with us playing on Wednesday and then playing the first game again tomorrow, it just seems maybe like a better thing for us,” Andrija Jelavic said on Thursday. “Now, it seems like we already know the gym, you know, and we get home court advantage, because the BBN is amazing. You know, 90% of the arena is blue and white, so I’m definitely looking forward to it.”

Kam Williams returned to action this week for the first time since January. He admitted he was a little sore after his first game, but the small forward is ready to roll against the Gators.

KSR is LIVE at Tin Roof

In recent years, the KSR crew has typically only gone live on Broadway for one radio show. The vibes are high and it’s inspired them to run it back for a second live show. Doors open at Tin Roof Broadway at 8 am CT. The Preshow will air at that time, but it will not be live on location. Matt Jones, Ryan Lemond, Drew Franklin, and Shannon the Dude will take the stage at 9 am CT for 90 minutes before the official UK Pregame Show takes over.

The SEC Tournament Bracket

Kentucky Baseball Opens SEC Play at Home

The 21st-ranked Bat Cats closed the non-conference portion of the schedule with 10 straight wins. This weekend, they’ll get their first test against an SEC foe when the Alabama Crimson Tide comes to town. Warm weather will be inviting at Kentucky Proud Park. The action begins at 6:30 pm ET, with afternoon games at 2 pm ET on Saturday and 1 pm ET on Sunday.

Will Stein is staying busy in Lexington. Spring practice also serves as a vital time to host recruits, and on Thursday, one of those visitors didn’t leave before committing to the Cats. Ty Ashley, a linebacker from Owensboro, blew up on the recruiting scene once the calendar turned to 2026. He picked up offers from Notre Dame, Louisville, and Cincinnati, but once Kentucky entered the mix, he couldn’t say no.

“I just fell in love with Lexington,” Ashley told KSR Plus. “I got to know how they are as people. Today, I finally got to see how they are as coaches, also. That just set it off for me. It’s been my dream since I was a little kid. Adding onto that with the great coaching staff, I just see a lot of potential in this team. It’s going to be really good.”

Hear from Kenny Minchey after Spring Practice

Before Ashley committed to Kentucky, Stein hosted the Cats’ second spring practice. Once the action concluded, we had a chance to speak with offensive coordinator Joe Sloan, wide receiver Nic Anderson, and quarterback Kenny Minchey. Coaches said plenty of nice things about the Kentucky quarterback ahead of spring practice, but how has he actually looked on the football field?

“He’s always putting that ball in the right spot,” said Anderson. “Shoot, if he misses, I’ll let you know.” Sounds good to me.

SGA Makes History

It’s been a big week for former Cats in the NBA. Bam Adebayo is now only second to Wilt Chamberlain after his 83-point performance. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander just took one of Wilt’s records. Last night he scored 20+ points in his 127th consecutive game. Unreal.