KSR GAMEDAY: Kentucky vs. Iowa State in the Round of 32

The time for celebrating is over. Kentucky survived a frenetic first round matchup against Santa Clara. Now, a No. 2 seed stands in between the Wildcats and the Sweet 16.

Kentucky will take on Iowa State on Sunday afternoon. The Cats are a 4.5-point underdog on BetMGM, with a total of 145.5. The sixth-ranked team on KenPom, the efficiency rankings give the Cyclones a 7-point advantage over Kentucky.

The biggest story ahead of the game is the availability of Iowa State’s All-American forward, Joshua Jefferson. He suffered an ankle injury early in the first round blowout of Tennessee State. Head coach T.J. Otzelberger said it’s unlikely that Jefferson will be able to play against Kentucky.

“I’d just say we’ll see how I’m feeling in the morning,” Jefferson told KSR.

Jefferson has been using crutches and a scooter to get around St. Louis. He was listed as questionable on the injury report, alongside freshman forward Xzavion Mitchell. Even if Jefferson is able to play, the 6-foot-9 athlete will not be at 100%.

Iowa State would certainly miss Jefferson’s 16.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per contest, but they’re still pretty good elsewhere. The Cyclones’ defense ranks fifth nationally, and they are the seventh-best three-point shooting team in the country. 6-foot-8 swingman Milan Momcilovic earned Second Team All-Big 12 honors after averaging 17.1 points per game while shooting 49% from the field.

Kentucky has a tall task at hand. Far from perfect against Santa Clara, the Cats will have to take a step forward to live to play another week in the NCAA Tournament.

(7) Kentucky vs. (2) Iowa State: How to Watch, Listen

Tipoff : Sunday, 2:45 p.m. ET

: Sunday, 2:45 p.m. ET TV : CBS (Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, Jon Rothstein)

: CBS (Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, Jon Rothstein) Local Radio : UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)

: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens) AM : 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP

: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP FM : 98.1 WBUL

: 98.1 WBUL Online : iHeart Radio

: iHeart Radio Sirius XM: 201

You can also follow along on the KSR LIVE BLOG, which will start shortly before tipoff, and join the conversation on KSBoard.

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Can Collin Chandler Find His Stroke?

During SEC play, Collin Chandler was one of the best shooters in the conference, knocking down 44.7% of his three-point attempts. He is 6-28 (21.4%) over the last six games. It’s not that teams are taking him out of the equation. He started 0-5 against Santa Clara, and at least four were wide-open looks.

Kentucky survived against Santa Clara thanks to extraordinary efforts from Mo Dioubate and Brandon Garrison. That cannot be the expectation. The Cats need their best shooter to play like it if they want to live to die another day in the NCAA Tournament.

What Kentucky Said About Iowa State

Iowa State will put its foot on the gas as soon as the ball is tipped. Mark Pope is preparing Kentucky for a physical battle in St. Louis.

“They’re relentless, and (Otzelberger)’s got unbelievable leadership on his team, and they got incredible toughness. I think that stems from his personality as a head coach,” said Pope. “He’s really engrained that on his guys. So you know, it’s going to be a whole-hearted blood, sweat and tears endeavor, and it makes the games really fun. So I look forward to these games so much. Not because there’s anything easy about them, but because they’re so hard. They make them really special.”

Mark Pope’s Pregame Presser with Moreno, Aberdeen, and Chandler

Iowa State Locker Room

Kentucky Locker Room

TJ Otzelberger Previews the Matchup

If you’d rather hear from the KSR crew than the Cats, Brandon Ramsey joined Tyler Thompson, Steven Peake, and Jack Pilgrim for another LIVE edition of Sources Say in St. Louis.

Lock in for March Madness with KSR Plus! We’re giving you behind-the-scenes Kentucky Basketball intel you won’t find anywhere else. Join the most passionate online community in the BBN during the most wonderful time of the year.

Otega Oweh Cashes In

The NCAA Tournament has a knack for delivering dramatic moments. Kentucky’s Otega Oweh has the best one so far, and businesses are taking note. He sent the game into overtime, so Buffalo Wild Wings signed Oweh to an NIL deal. TurboTax took it one step further, leaning into his magnificent bank shot.

Bank shots for the win on the court 🙌 @TurboTax for the win on your taxes. pic.twitter.com/nJa8cDKjEu — Otega Oweh (@OtegaOweh) March 22, 2026

An NCAA Tournament Thriller

Chalk defined the first 48 hours of March Madness. We still didn’t get a ton of upsets on Saturday night, but we did get one spectacular showdown in Oklahoma City. The Nebraska fanbase is as big and hungry as any. Fresh off the school’s first-ever NCAA Tournament win, they turned the second round game against Vanderbilt into a true road game. The Commodores responded by getting buckets.

Nebraska shot 55% from the field, but still found a way to fall behind by 5 with 5 to play. Those last five minutes were a truly nutty experience, with one big shot falling after another. We almost had another big shot fall, one that would’ve usurped Oweh’s as the shot of the tournament. Ultimately, Vandy’s prayer did not bank in, sending the Huskers to the Sweet 16 for the first time.

41-year Nebraska announcer Kent Pavelka’s (@KentPavelka) call of the end of #4 Nebraska’s win over #5 Vanderbilt and advancement to their first Sweet 16 pic.twitter.com/ZAC6xWYVHU — NCAA Buzzer Beaters & Game Winners (@NCAABuzzerBters) March 22, 2026

Sunday’s NCAA Tournament Slate

(2) Purdue (-7.5) vs. (7) Miami (Fla.) | 12:10 p.m. | CBS

(2) Iowa State (-4.5) vs. (7) Kentucky | 2:45 p.m. | CBS

(4) Kansas (+3.5) vs. (5) St. John’s | 5:15 p.m. | CBS

(3) Virginia (+1.5) vs. (6) Tennessee | 6:10 p.m. | TNT

(1) Florida (-10.5) vs. (9) Iowa | 7:10 p.m. | TBS

(1) Arizona (-11.5) vs. (9) Utah State | 7:50 p.m. | truTV

(2) UConn (-4.5) vs. (7) UCLA | 8:45 p.m. | TNT

(4) Alabama (+1.5) vs. (5) Texas Tech | 9:45 p.m. | TBS

An Important Community Note

Like many of the games in this chalky NCAA Tournament, TCU kept it close for about 30 minutes before Duke pulled away with an 81-58 win. It’s the 31st trip to the Sweet 16 for the Blue Devils. ESPN got a little ahead of itself. The Worldwide Leader shared on Twitter that they are now tied with North Carolina for the most-ever Sweet 16 appearances with 31. Twitter users promptly pointed out that Kentucky has been to FOURTEEN more.

Kentucky WBB Blows Out JMU

Everybody loves to pick a No. 12 over a No. 5 in their bracket. The No. 12 didn’t stand a chance against the No. 5 in West Virginia. Kentucky put the clamps on James Madison early and often, storming out to a 43-18 lead at halftime, en route to a 71-56 victory over the Dukes.

Tonie Morgan led the way for the Cats, scoring a team-high 18 points and adding seven rebounds and seven assists in the win. Amelia Hassett chipped in 14 points, while Clara Strack tallied 10 points and 14 rebounds. Kentucky advances to play host West Virginia in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. They’ll tip off on Monday at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

A New Kentucky State Champion

For the first time in the history of Kentucky high school basketball, one school won the boys’ and girls’ state championships. After the girls knocked off Assumption last Saturday at Rupp Arena, George Rogers Clark High School rallied in the fourth quarter, overcoming a 6-point deficit with two minutes to play to take down top-ranked St. X and secure the school’s second Sweet 16 title in five years. St. X had a chance to win it in regulation, but couldn’t get a clean look. GRC scored all 14 of its points in overtime from the charity stripe, pulling away with a 58-50 win.

I’m going to apologize in advance, because the only thing I will remember from this thrilling game is this absurd Josh Lindsay dunk. St. X didn’t get the win, but they have one of the greatest dunks in the history of this prestigious event.

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