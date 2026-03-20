KSR GAMEDAY: Kentucky begins NCAA Tournament run vs. Santa Clara

Kentucky got to sit back and watch the rest of the chaos unfold to open the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, but now, it’s the Wildcats’ turn to prove themselves on the big stage. Their run begins in St. Louis on Friday, taking on No. 10 seed Santa Clara, who boasts top-20 offensive rebounding (No. 19) and steal rates (No. 17) with top-25 defensive turnover percentage (No. 22) and a top-25 offense nationally (No. 21). These 7-10 matchups are known for being toss-ups, and the oddsmakers don’t view this one any differently, UK still a slight 2.5-point favorite as of this morning, according to our friends at BetMGM.

What do you need to know about the matchup, now just a few short hours away? Pour another cup of coffee and let’s get this show on the road.

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(7) Kentucky vs. (10) Santa Clara: How to Watch, Listen

Tipoff : Friday, 12:15 p.m. ET

: Friday, 12:15 p.m. ET TV : CBS (Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, Jon Rothstein)

: CBS (Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, Jon Rothstein) Local Radio : UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)

: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens) AM : 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP

: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP FM : 98.1 WBUL

: 98.1 WBUL Online : iHeart Radio

: iHeart Radio Sirius XM: 381

You can also follow along on the KSR LIVE BLOG, which will start shortly before tipoff, and join the conversation on KSBoard.

Lock in for the 2025 Kentucky Basketball season with KSR Plus! We’re giving you behind-the-scenes intel you won’t find anywhere else. Join the most passionate online community in the BBN during Mark Pope’s second season.

Mark Pope previews Santa Clara

Things got weird with Mark Pope ranting about reporting and the current media landscape, but none of that matters right now — because Kentucky has a basketball game to win, first and foremost. People seem to forget this, somehow, but not us!

When he wasn’t addressing alleged $7-9M offers, Pope did talk about returning to the best event in the world and his excitement this time of year, everyone walking in with a clean slate with the opportunity to write their own stories.

“This game has a magical pull. This time of year has a magical pull. It just sucks everybody, probably every sports fan in the world just about gets sucked into this thing,” he said. “It has a power over me. I love it. I love everything about it. I love the chance to be in the locker room. I love a chance to grow a team and face adversity and overcome it. I love the chance to do things people don’t think you can do when you don’t think you can do them. I love the chance to climb the mountain. All of that is here. All of that culminates at the NCAA Tournament.

“For me in a long journey to get back to this game it was pretty clear, it just rings in my heart. It is important. I love it. I love everything about it.”

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Wildcats preview the Broncos in the UK locker room

As tense as things were at the podium, the players in the locker room were loose and confident, exactly what you want to see as a fan going into the first round of the Big Dance. We got health updates from JQ and Kam Williams, Collin Chandler calling the Wilson EVO NXT a “cheese ball” — but one he can make shots with! — and the homegrown freshmen talking about the excitement of their first shot at March Madness.

No bulletin board material from the blue and white, but vibes were good on day one in St. Louis.

Broncos preview the Wildcats

Can the same be said about Herb Sendek’s group as it returns to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 30 years? Well, we got a Jack Gohlke reference, one a Bronco immediately regretted and asked to be cut from the video — sorry, bud! We’re gonna take all of the help we can get!

Anyway, Allen Graves is PR gold and SCU is thrilled to be in St. Louis, taking on a blue blood program like Kentucky. It’s always cool talking to players who clearly aren’t used to a ton of media attention getting cameras and microphones shoved in their faces for the first time, soaking in some of the celebrity spotlight.

See it all for yourself:

Open Practice Highlights

The real question we all care about: Will Kentucky make shots at the Enterprise Center? We got our first sneak peak at that during the team’s open practice session, which included an ice-cold start and a red-hot finish.

KSR has all of the footage you need to prepare for today’s matchup, including a stretch of five straight makes for Mo Dioubate from three. Is it a sign?

Sources Say we’re Zoom Actioning to a Happy Hour?

In case you need some pregame listening, the KSR crew had a heck of a time on the 360 rooftop bar at the Hilton in downtown St. Louis, previewing the matchup and talking about all of the other shenanigans from day one at the event.

It wasn’t just a Sources Say or a Happy Hour or a Zoom Action, though — it was a crossover special featuring all three! We enjoyed a couple of cold ones while yapping about the Cats. Catch up if you missed the show:

That’s all for this morning, folks. Let’s go win a basketball game and keep this fun rolling, shall we?