KSR GAMEDAY: Kentucky hosts No. 5 Florida on Senior Day

Good morning, folks! It’s Gameday in the Bluegrass. In fact, it’s the final Gameday in Rupp Arena for the rest of the 2025-26 campaign. That makes me sad. This season hasn’t unfolded for Kentucky as expected, but I always love watching Wildcat basketball, even when it brings me pain. Let’s soak this one in. It’s Senior Day for a group of guys who deserve some praise. Hopefully they return the favor with a big win. There’s a ton on the line this afternoon in Lexington.

Kentucky will host the No. 5 Florida Gators at 4:00 p.m. ET on ESPN. Dick Vitale is on the call. Otega Oweh and Denzel Aberdeen will play their final games at Rupp. Walker Horn and Zach Tow will also participate in the Senior Day festivities. The environment should not be lacking any juice in this one.

Florida has won 10 straight and locked up the top seed in the SEC Tournament. They don’t have nearly as much to play for as a Kentucky team that could still begin next week’s trip to Nashville with a Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday start. A win for the ‘Cats avoids the Wednesday start and leaves open the possibility for a double-bye. A loss makes it more likely than not that UK is playing in round one on Wednesday. Even those who want more Kentucky basketball would like to avoid that.

To do that, we’ll need a much better performance from the ‘Cats than what we saw a few days ago in College Station. Florida is a 6.5-point favorite, per BetMGM. KenPom (81-75) and BartTorvik (81-74) project comfortable Gator wins. Todd Golden‘s crew has been beating opponents by 23.2 points per outing during their winning streak, but keep in mind that the schedule hasn’t always been tough on them. Florida’s leading scorer, Thomas Haugh (17.1 PPG), sat out his team’s last game due to injury but is expected to suit up today.

Kentucky truly did a good job of dealing with the Gators in the loss in Gainesville on Valentine’s Day. But this Florida team is playing like a juggernaut right now. We’ll need an all-around performance from the ‘Cats today. I think we get it. Before we nervously pace back and forth for the next several hours, let’s hear from our sponsor and then dive into the rest of this morning’s news and notes.

Kentucky vs. Florida: How to Watch, Listen

Tipoff : Saturday, 4:00 p.m. ET

: Saturday, 4:00 p.m. ET TV : ESPN (Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Dick Vitale)

: ESPN (Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Dick Vitale) Local Radio : UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)

: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens) AM : 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP

: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP FM : 98.1 WBUL

: 98.1 WBUL Online : iHeart Radio

: iHeart Radio Sirius XM: 84

You can also follow along on the KSR LIVE BLOG, which will start a few hours before tipoff, and join the conversation on KSBoard. Click the links below for some additional pregame reading.

Mitch Barnhart had his retirement ceremony yesterday

After 24 years at the helm, Mitch Barnhart is stepping down as UK’s Athletic Director this summer. Surrounded by friends, family, and some UK coaches/players, he was honored with a retirement ceremony on the Memorial Coliseum floor yesterday afternoon. Barnhart reflected on his tenure at UK before answering questions from the media.

The ceremony itself was a bit (okay, more than a bit) superfluous, especially knowing that he’s about to make $1 million per year to do a job that he couldn’t seem to fully define. He also made sure to leave a couple of parting shots on his way out, which Drew Franklin had some fun with in classic Drew Franklin form. You can hear everything Barnhart had to say below.

Kentucky WBB knocked out of SEC Tournament

After picking up big wins on Wednesday and Thursday down in Greenville, SC, Kentucky women’s basketball ran out of gas against a Final Four contender. The Wildcats were blown out by top-seeded South Carolina yesterday, losing 87-64 in a game that was over by halftime. Amelia Hassett posted 15 points on a perfect 5-5 shooting from deep, but no other UK player finished with more than 13 points. The bench combined for just six points, all coming via Jordan Obi.

The good news? Kentucky might have done just enough in the first two games this week to lock up a top-four seed in the NCAA Tournament. ESPN’s Charlie Creme has them as a 4-seed in his latest Bracketology, which would allow the ‘Cats to host the first two rounds of the Big Dance. We’ll know for sure when the bracket is released next Sunday.

Bat Cats open weekend series with 10-5 win

Thanks to a six-run seventh inning, Kentucky baseball opened its weekend series against The Citadel with a 10-5 victory. And hey look! Star shortstop Tyler Bell is back in the lineup! Bell recorded a double and a two-run homer in his first game back since the season-opener when he went down with an injury. The Bat Cats trailed by four runs early before mounting a comeback late.

The No. 21-ranked Wildcats will look to win the three-game series this afternoon with a 7:00 p.m. ET start time at KPP on the SEC Network+.

A big day for College Hoops

Yesterday, Miami (OH) helped kick off what should be a great weekend of college hoops by taking down rival Ohio in overtime, 110-108, allowing the Red Hawks to complete an undefeated regular season (31-0). The Miami players made sure everyone in the building knew about it, too. What will today’s games have in store? We’ve got plenty of good ones on deck with 17 ranked teams in action.

TIME (ET)/TV MATCHUP 12:00 PM | CBS No. 7 Houston @ Oklahoma State 12:00 PM | The CW Network Virginia Tech @ No. 23 Virgina 12:00 PM | ESPN No. 20 Arkansas @ Missouri 12:30 PM | FOX No. 4 UConn @ Marquette 2:00 PM | FS1 Arizona State @ No. 6 Iowa State 2:00 PM | CBS Kansas State @ No. 14 Kansas 2:00 PM | ESPNU Louisville @ No. 22 Miami (FL) 2:00 PM | ESPN No. 24 Vanderbilt @ No. 23 Tennessee 4:00 PM | ESPN No. 5 Florida @ Kentucky 4:00 PM | CBS Wisconsin @ No. 15 Purdue 4:00 PM | USA Network No. 25 Saint Louis @ George Mason 6:30 PM | ESPN No. 17 North Carolina @ No. 1 Duke 8:30 PM | ESPN Auburn @ No. 16 Alabama 10:30 PM | ESPN No. 10 Texas Tech @ BYU 11:00 PM | ESPN2 No. 2 Arizona @ Colorado

