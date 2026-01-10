KSR GAMEDAY: Kentucky looks to avoid 0-3 SEC start as Mississippi State comes to town

Good morning, folks! Kentucky men’s basketball takes the hardwood again this evening for a late-night tipoff in Rupp Arena. After a 0-2 start to SEC play, which most recently saw the Wildcats collapse down the stretch at home against Missouri just a few days ago, the Wildcats need a bounce-back win in the worst way. Will it happen today with Rupp’s Runts in the building?

Kentucky will have to take down star point guard Josh Hubbard and Mississippi State (10-5; 2-0 SEC) to make it happen. The 5-foot-11 Hubbard leads the SEC in scoring at 23 points per game. He’s someone who can win a game by himself (he’s also one of just two double-digit scorers for MSU). Hubbard dropped 38 points last week against Texas before unloading another 30-burger earlier this week against Oklahoma. Slowing him down will be priorities one and two for head coach Mark Pope.

Unfortunately for Pope, he won’t have a future lottery pick roaming in the paint. Per the SEC Availability Report that came out last night, sophomore big man Jayden Quaintance has been ruled out for today’s conference showdown. KSR’s Jack Pilgrim reported soon after that JQ “is experiencing knee swelling and is being held out until he’s 100%”. Pope will lean more on Malachi Moreno and Brandon Garrison tonight to help hold down the frontcourt alongside Mo Dioubate.

As for another note I’m sure you’ll love to hear, MSU head coach Chris Jans has never beaten Kentucky. In fact, the Bulldogs haven’t beaten UK in Rupp Arena since the Billy Gillispie era.

Tipoff tonight is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network. Prepare accordingly. Per our friends at BetMGM, Kentucky is considered a 10.5-point favorite as of this morning. The point total has been set at 154.5, with UK’s point total at 83.5. Dive into some pregame reading below as we all impatiently wait for tonight’s game.

Subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel for press conferences, interviews, original shows, fan features, and exclusive content.

Will Stein is heading to Lexington

Will Stein‘s time as an offensive coordinator in Eugene is officially over. Kentucky’s new head football coach will soon be making his way to Lexington.

Oregon got rocked in the College Football Playoff semifinals last night in a 56-22 blowout loss to top-ranked Indiana. From the opening play of the game, this one was all Hoosiers. Indiana took a Dante Moore interception (one of three first-half Oregon turnovers) the other way for a touchdown on the very first play, setting the tone for what would be a dominant performance on both sides of the ball by IU. The Ducks racked up 20 first downs and 378 total yards of offense (285 passing, 93 rushing), which was actually more than Indiana in both categories (18 first downs, 362 yards), but the Hoosiers were much more surgical. Curt Cignetti is some sort of evil genius.

Indiana will now face Miami (FL) in the CFP championship game on Monday, Jan. 19. Meanwhile, Stein will shift his entire focus to building his debut 2026 roster at Kentucky.

Speaking of…

A big recruiting weekend on deck

Following Friday’s addition of Pitt defensive back Jesse Anderson, Kentucky is up to 14 transfer commits on board for next season. A three-star recruit out of Florida, Anderson redshirted during his true freshman season. In 2024, he was primarily a special teams player, securing nine tackles. He split time at receiver and safety last season at Pitt, tallying a pair of tackles. The 6-foot, 185-pounder will have two years of eligibility left at Kentucky.

Don’t expect him to be the only commitment this weekend, though. Alabama RB Richard Young and Texas LB Elijah Barnes both spent their Friday on UK’s campus. Arkansas WR Ja’Kayden Ferguson, who was once committed to the ‘Cats, expects to be in town today. More visitors will pop up on the radar as the weekend rolls along. Stay tuned to KSBoard for the latest. Below are UK’s current portal commits.

Player Position High School Former School Year Olaus Alinen G/T (6-6, 322) Windson (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School Alabama Redshirt Junior Jesse Anderson DB (6-2, 180) Ft. Lauderdale (Fl.) Cardinal Gibbons Pitt Redshirt Junior Max Anderson iOL (6-5, 311) Frisco (Texas) High Tennessee Redshirt Sophomore Jovantae Barnes RB (6-0, 211) Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert Pines Oklahoma Redshirt Senior Ahmad Breaux iDL (6-3, 278) Ruston (La.) High LSU Junior Jordan Castell S (6-2, 213) Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange Florida Senior Xavier Daisy WR (6-3, 210) Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian School UAB Junior Aaron Gates Nickel (6-0, 198) Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Florida Redshirt Junior Jamarrion Harkless iDL (6-3, 315) Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass Purdue Redshirt Junior Kenny Minchey QB (6-2, 208) Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II Notre Dame Redshirt Junior Antonio O’Berry EDGE (6-6, 240) Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne Tiffin (D-II) | Gardner-Webb 6th-Year Senior Coleton Price iOL (6-3, 318) Bowie (Texas) High Baylor Redshirt Senior Hasaan Sykes CB (6-0, 185) Tuckert (Ga.) High Western Carolina Junior Tavion Wallace LB (6-1, 239) Baxley (Ga.) Appling County Arkansas Sophomore

Want more Kentucky football intel? Join KSR Plus for access to bonus content and KSBoard, KSR’s message board, to chat with fellow Cats fans and get exclusive scoop.

NFL Playoffs begin today

We’ve got a pair of NFC Wild Card matchups to kick off the NFL postseason. A handful of former Kentucky players could see the field, too. The Rams are viewed as double-digit favorites over the Panthers, while the Packers are only slight favorites over the Bears. We’ll have three more Wild Card games on Sunday’s slate. Below is today’s schedule.

4:30 PM (FOX) | Rams @ Panthers (T. Wallace)

8:00 PM (Prime Video) | Packers (D. Kinnard, C. Valentine) @ Bears



