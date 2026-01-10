KSR GAMEDAY: Kentucky looks to avoid 0-3 SEC start as Mississippi State comes to town
Good morning, folks! Kentucky men’s basketball takes the hardwood again this evening for a late-night tipoff in Rupp Arena. After a 0-2 start to SEC play, which most recently saw the Wildcats collapse down the stretch at home against Missouri just a few days ago, the Wildcats need a bounce-back win in the worst way. Will it happen today with Rupp’s Runts in the building?
Kentucky will have to take down star point guard Josh Hubbard and Mississippi State (10-5; 2-0 SEC) to make it happen. The 5-foot-11 Hubbard leads the SEC in scoring at 23 points per game. He’s someone who can win a game by himself (he’s also one of just two double-digit scorers for MSU). Hubbard dropped 38 points last week against Texas before unloading another 30-burger earlier this week against Oklahoma. Slowing him down will be priorities one and two for head coach Mark Pope.
Unfortunately for Pope, he won’t have a future lottery pick roaming in the paint. Per the SEC Availability Report that came out last night, sophomore big man Jayden Quaintance has been ruled out for today’s conference showdown. KSR’s Jack Pilgrim reported soon after that JQ “is experiencing knee swelling and is being held out until he’s 100%”. Pope will lean more on Malachi Moreno and Brandon Garrison tonight to help hold down the frontcourt alongside Mo Dioubate.
As for another note I’m sure you’ll love to hear, MSU head coach Chris Jans has never beaten Kentucky. In fact, the Bulldogs haven’t beaten UK in Rupp Arena since the Billy Gillispie era.
Tipoff tonight is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network. Prepare accordingly. Per our friends at BetMGM, Kentucky is considered a 10.5-point favorite as of this morning. The point total has been set at 154.5, with UK’s point total at 83.5. Dive into some pregame reading below as we all impatiently wait for tonight’s game.
Will Stein is heading to Lexington
Will Stein‘s time as an offensive coordinator in Eugene is officially over. Kentucky’s new head football coach will soon be making his way to Lexington.
Oregon got rocked in the College Football Playoff semifinals last night in a 56-22 blowout loss to top-ranked Indiana. From the opening play of the game, this one was all Hoosiers. Indiana took a Dante Moore interception (one of three first-half Oregon turnovers) the other way for a touchdown on the very first play, setting the tone for what would be a dominant performance on both sides of the ball by IU. The Ducks racked up 20 first downs and 378 total yards of offense (285 passing, 93 rushing), which was actually more than Indiana in both categories (18 first downs, 362 yards), but the Hoosiers were much more surgical. Curt Cignetti is some sort of evil genius.
Indiana will now face Miami (FL) in the CFP championship game on Monday, Jan. 19. Meanwhile, Stein will shift his entire focus to building his debut 2026 roster at Kentucky.
Speaking of…
A big recruiting weekend on deck
Following Friday’s addition of Pitt defensive back Jesse Anderson, Kentucky is up to 14 transfer commits on board for next season. A three-star recruit out of Florida, Anderson redshirted during his true freshman season. In 2024, he was primarily a special teams player, securing nine tackles. He split time at receiver and safety last season at Pitt, tallying a pair of tackles. The 6-foot, 185-pounder will have two years of eligibility left at Kentucky.
Don’t expect him to be the only commitment this weekend, though. Alabama RB Richard Young and Texas LB Elijah Barnes both spent their Friday on UK’s campus. Arkansas WR Ja’Kayden Ferguson, who was once committed to the ‘Cats, expects to be in town today. More visitors will pop up on the radar as the weekend rolls along. Stay tuned to KSBoard for the latest. Below are UK’s current portal commits.
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Former School
|Year
|Olaus Alinen
|G/T (6-6, 322)
|Windson (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School
|Alabama
|Redshirt Junior
|Jesse Anderson
|DB (6-2, 180)
|Ft. Lauderdale (Fl.) Cardinal Gibbons
|Pitt
|Redshirt Junior
|Max Anderson
|iOL (6-5, 311)
|Frisco (Texas) High
|Tennessee
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Jovantae Barnes
|RB (6-0, 211)
|Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert Pines
|Oklahoma
|Redshirt Senior
|Ahmad Breaux
|iDL (6-3, 278)
|Ruston (La.) High
|LSU
|Junior
|Jordan Castell
|S (6-2, 213)
|Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange
|Florida
|Senior
|Xavier Daisy
|WR (6-3, 210)
|Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian School
|UAB
|Junior
|Aaron Gates
|Nickel (6-0, 198)
|Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian
|Florida
|Redshirt Junior
|Jamarrion Harkless
|iDL (6-3, 315)
|Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass
|Purdue
|Redshirt Junior
|Kenny Minchey
|QB (6-2, 208)
|Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II
|Notre Dame
|Redshirt Junior
|Antonio O’Berry
|EDGE (6-6, 240)
|Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne
|Tiffin (D-II) | Gardner-Webb
|6th-Year Senior
|Coleton Price
|iOL (6-3, 318)
|Bowie (Texas) High
|Baylor
|Redshirt Senior
|Hasaan Sykes
|CB (6-0, 185)
|Tuckert (Ga.) High
|Western Carolina
|Junior
|Tavion Wallace
|LB (6-1, 239)
|Baxley (Ga.) Appling County
|Arkansas
|Sophomore
NFL Playoffs begin today
We’ve got a pair of NFC Wild Card matchups to kick off the NFL postseason. A handful of former Kentucky players could see the field, too. The Rams are viewed as double-digit favorites over the Panthers, while the Packers are only slight favorites over the Bears. We’ll have three more Wild Card games on Sunday’s slate. Below is today’s schedule.
- 4:30 PM (FOX) | Rams @ Panthers (T. Wallace)
- 8:00 PM (Prime Video) | Packers (D. Kinnard, C. Valentine) @ Bears
