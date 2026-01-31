KSR GAMEDAY: Kentucky looks for revenge in Fayetteville

Any Kentucky basketball gameday is a good day, but there’s something even sweeter about waking up in enemy territory on a gameday. We all know things haven’t gone well for the Wildcats this season, the blame shifting from injuries to effort to coaching to execution to talent limitations with every loss and close call, but that’s why you play the next game — and this opportunity is a big one.

The Wildcats are in Fayetteville, ready to take on John Calipari and the Razorbacks, tip scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. On paper, Arkansas is 16-5 overall with no bad losses (11-0 in Quad 2-4 games) with one of the most electric offenses in college basketball. Scoring 89.3 points per game (No. 13 nationally), they rank No. 6 overall in efficiency, No. 9 in turnover rate, No. 20 in effective field goal percentage, No. 24 in three-point shooting and No. 25 in tempo. Individually, they’re led by one of the best guards in the sport in Darius Acuff (20.2 PPG, 6.4 APG), joined by another five-star rookie in Meleek Thomas (15.2 PPG). Senior Trevon Brazile (12.3 PPG, 6.9 RPG) is having a career season while Karter Knox (8.9 PPG), Billy Richmond III (8.3 PPG) and DJ Wagner (7.5 PPG) are all familiar names and faces.

Can the Wildcats walk into the trap that is Bud Walton Arena and take it over? KSR has boots on the ground in the land of Wal-Marts and Tyson Chicken, ready to see if the blue and white can pull off the upset.

Kentucky at Arkansas: How to Watch, Listen

Tipoff : 6:30 p.m. ET

: 6:30 p.m. ET TV : ESPN (Dave Pasch, Fran Fraschilla)

: ESPN (Dave Pasch, Fran Fraschilla) Local Radio : UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)

: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens) AM : 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP

: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP FM : 98.1 WBUL

: 98.1 WBUL Online : iHeart Radio

: iHeart Radio Sirius XM: 385

You can also follow along on the KSR LIVE BLOG, which will start a few hours before tipoff

KSR tried previewing Cats vs. Hawgs — then got kicked out of a DoubleTree

So, funny thing about enemy territory… KSR learned the hard way upon arrival that hospitality is earned, not given in Arkansas.

After a nine-hour drive from Kentucky, Steven Peake and I settled in at our hotel, dropping our bags off in the room before doing what we do at every basketball stop from the beginning of the season to the very end. We find a quiet place to go live on YouTube with stable internet connection, typically with a fun backdrop or scenery to highlight where we’re visiting. This DoubleTree lobby, in particular, had a private side hallway and lounge area away from the commotion with a few Razorback-themed welcome signs (ironic), so we set up shop there to talk about the interesting drive in and what to expect when the ball is tipped on Saturday.

Then this happened.

We’ve done so many live Sources Say episodes from hotel lobbies.



We’ve learned not to do them from a DoubleTree in Springdale, Arkansas, for it makes people uncomfortable.



Best part @JackPilgrimKSR seething through the ad-read. pic.twitter.com/spomoB4xlC — Steven Peake (@StevenPeakeKSR) January 31, 2026

Shoutout PARLOUR Pizza — always good to give them a shoutout, even when we’re getting kicked out of a DoubleTree.

It’s fair to say we were frustrated by the interaction, but decided to call it a show and regroup again today (we’ll have another pregame show/walk-and-talk combo today to make up for it, promise). We left for dinner and came back to an apology from another hotel staff member — she was incredibly sweet, to her credit — who offered a drink on the house and said management wanted to make things right by comping our stay. Totally unnecessary, but a very nice and appreciated gesture after a rough start.

Anyway, check out our Sources Say episode in full (at least until we were shut down).

Mark Pope previews Arkansas

How are the Wildcats preparing for Acuff and the Hawgs? Mark Pope’s got you covered, previewing the matchup on Thursday before the team made the trip.

“We’re on the emotional roller coaster, it’s just what this year is for us right now,” Pope said. “I think every game is so emotionally charged for us. Every game is so big, and this one is for all the reasons. It’s all the right reasons.”

We’ve already shared the video a couple of times now, but it’s worth skimming through again to get you ready for today.

Kenny Payne (yes, Kenny Payne) previews Kentucky

What are Coach Cal’s thoughts on the Cats? He said Pope was ‘the right guy’ for the Kentucky job following his team’s win over Oklahoma and that ‘they’re playing great’ — despite coming off a 25-point loss at Vanderbilt.

In the official game preview press conference, though, it was none other than Kenny Payne breaking things down. There, he minimized the emotional aspect of this one, despite all of the ties between the two coaching staffs and rosters.

“For us, it’s the next game,” Payne said. “Obviously, we all had great memories at Kentucky, and appreciated our time there and understood at times you look back at the success that you had there, and you go, wow, for all of us, but right now, we’re in a new place at a new time, and we have to bring that same kind of success to Arkansas, and that’s our goal.”

It doesn’t matter how big or small the matchup is, Calipari is going to send out an assistant to talk to the media.

Today’s college basketball slate is a great one

It’s not just about the Cats and Hawgs today. What else do you need to keep an eye on? Check out the complete schedule below.

Top-25 Matchups

Virginia Tech vs. No. 4 Duke – 12:00 PM ET (ESPN)

– 12:00 PM ET (ESPN) No. 10 Houston vs. Cincinnati – 12:00 PM ET (FOX)

– 12:00 PM ET (FOX) UCF vs. No. 11 Texas Tech – 12:00 PM ET (ESPN2)

– 12:00 PM ET (ESPN2) No. 22 Clemson vs. Pittsburgh – 12:00 PM ET (ACC Network)

– 12:00 PM ET (ACC Network) Boston College vs. No. 17 Virginia – 1:30 PM ET (The CW)

– 1:30 PM ET (The CW) Arizona State vs. No. 1 Arizona – 2:00 PM ET (TNT)

– 2:00 PM ET (TNT) Georgia Tech vs. No. 16 North Carolina – 2:00 PM ET (ACC Network)

– 2:00 PM ET (ACC Network) No. 20 Louisville vs. SMU – 2:00 PM ET (ESPN)

– 2:00 PM ET (ESPN) No. 24 Miami (OH) vs. Northern Illinois – 3:30 PM ET (ESPN+)

– 3:30 PM ET (ESPN+) No. 14 Kansas vs. No. 13 BYU – 4:30 PM ET (ESPN)

– 4:30 PM ET (ESPN) No. 18 Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss – 6:00 PM ET (SEC Network)

– 6:00 PM ET (SEC Network) No. 15 Arkansas vs. Kentucky – 6:30 PM ET (ESPN)

– 6:30 PM ET (ESPN) Creighton vs. No. 2 UConn – 8:00 PM ET (FOX)

– 8:00 PM ET (FOX) No. 6 Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s – 10:30 PM ET (ESPN)

SEC Matchups

South Carolina vs. LSU – 1:00 PM ET (SECN+)

– (SECN+) Georgia vs. Texas A&M – 1:00 PM ET (SEC Network)

– (SEC Network) Oklahoma vs. Texas – 2:00 PM ET (ESPN2)

– (ESPN2) Missouri vs. Mississippi State – 3:30 PM ET (SEC Network)

– (SEC Network) No. 18 Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss – 6:00 PM ET (SEC Network)

– (SEC Network) No. 15 Arkansas vs. Kentucky – 6:30 PM ET (ESPN)

– (ESPN) Tennessee vs. Auburn – 8:30 PM ET (ESPN)

Coach Cal earned the win in the first post-breakup battle last season in Lexington. Can Pope get his revenge at Bud Walton Arena? We’ll find out tonight.