KSR GAMEDAY: Kentucky opens SEC play on the road vs. No. 14 Alabama
Good morning, folks! After a 10-day break in between games over the holiday break, Kentucky men’s basketball is back. The Wildcats won’t be eased back into the season, either. Mark Pope‘s crew will enter enemy territory at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa in just a couple of hours when they go head-to-head against No. 14 Alabama (10-3) for the SEC-opener.
The break couldn’t have come at a better time for the ‘Cats, too. The injury bug took several chunks out of this roster throughout non-conference play. But Jayden Quaintance is back and ramping up while Jaland Lowe continues to play through his shoulder pain. Both are expected to suit up against the Crimston Tide today. Kentucky did not have a single player mentioned on the SEC Availability Report that came out last night. That’s a good start.
Kentucky is also playing its best basketball of the season, having won its last four games, including big-time victories over Indiana and St. John’s. Will the 10-day break create some rust? Alabama last played on Monday, a 102-78 dub against Yale that saw the Tide shoot 22-54 from deep. Nate Oats once again has a high-powered offense (ranked 2nd in KenPom), but his team’s defense is leaky (72nd). Bama’s star player, sophomore Labaron Philon, is expected to play after missing the Yale game. He’s averaging 21.9 points per contest.
Alabama remains the betting favorite as of this morning. BetMGM has Kentucky at +5.5 with the point total set at 176.5. Vegas is expecting a ton of points to be scored in this one. Alabama’s defense is poor enough that UK should be able to keep up the pace. But this game could come down to how the ‘Cats defend the three-point line and if they can control the glass. It should be a fun one.
Kentucky vs. Alabama: How to Watch, Listen
- Tipoff: 12:00 p.m. ET
- TV: ESPN (Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Kris Budden)
- Local Radio: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)
- AM: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP
- FM: 98.1 WBUL
- Online: iHeart Radio
- Sirius XM: 387
You can also follow along on the KSR LIVE BLOG, which will start a few hours before tipoff, and join the conversation on KSBoard.
Will Stein is busy working the portal
The college football transfer portal window opened on Friday. New Kentucky head coach Will Stein immediately got to work bringing in several impact players for visits. Most notably, as Jacob Polacheck of KSR+ reported while we were all sleeping, Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt was in Lexington last night to meet with Stein and watch film together.
Leavitt appeared in seven games during the 2025 season before a lingering foot injury prompted him to have season-ending surgery on October 31. He completed 145-239 passes (60.7%) for 1,628 yards, 10 touchdowns, and three interceptions, along with 73 carries for 306 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. Leavitt is ranked as the No. 2 overall transfer prospect in the portal right now and the top available quarterback. UK appears to be in good shape with him.
But Leavitt is far from the only need-to-know name making their way to campus. For a full list of every transfer expected to visit Kentucky in the near future, click the link here. Below is a list of the transfers that visited on Friday. Stein is looking to make some big splashes early as he builds his 2026 roster. Commitments could be coming sooner rather than later.
- Sam Leavitt, Quarterback, Arizona State, 6-2, 195
- Tavion Wallace, Linebacker, Arkansas, 6-1, 240
- Delvin Morris, Interior Offensive Lineman, Akron, 6-4, 290
- Cason Henry, Offensive Tackle, South Carolina, 6-6, 300
- Coleton Price, Interior Offensive Lineman, Baylor, 6-3, 280
- CJ Baxter, Running Back, Texas, 6-1, 216
- DeAndre Moore Jr., Wide Receiver, Texas, 5-11, 188
- Robert Woodyard, Linebacker, Auburn, 6-1, 210
- Hunter Osborne, Defensive Lineman, Virginia, 6-4, 255
- Grayson Curtis, Long Snapper, New Mexico State, 6-1, 230
Want more Kentucky football intel? Join KSR Plus for access to bonus content and KSBoard, KSR’s message board, to chat with fellow Cats fans and get exclusive scoop.
LB Sam Greene returning to Kentucky
On Friday night, linebacker Sam Greene announced on Instagram that he’s returning for another season with the Wildcats. A former transfer from Southern California, Greene recorded 25 tackles, three tackles for loss, four quarterback hurries, one sack, and one pass deflection in nine games played during the 2025 season for UK. The 6-foot-2, 250-pound product out of Washington D.C. missed the final three games of the year due to an injury that required surgery. He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining at UK.
Where Greene is opting to stick around, one of last season’s top running backs is looking elsewhere. Dante Dowdell is entering the transfer portal, it was reported last night. Dowdell finished his junior season at UK with 560 rushing yards and three touchdowns. We’re now up to 15 Kentucky players transferring out of the program. Below is a list of the current outgoing transfers.
- LB Landyn Watson
- EDGE Steven Soles Jr.
- QB Stone Saunders
- WR David Washington Jr.
- WR Preston Bowman
- CB Nasir Addison
- DT Austin Ramsey
- WR Troy Stellato
- DL Javeon Campbell
- CB DJ Waller Jr.
- EDGE Jacob Smith
- DL Jerod Smith II
- WR Montavin Quisenberry
- QB Cutter Boley
- RB Dante Dowdell
To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.
