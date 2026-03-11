KSR GAMEDAY: Kentucky Opens the SEC Tournament vs. LSU

March Madness is starting early for Big Blue Nation. Kentucky will be a part of the first game of the 2026 SEC Tournament in Nashville when the Wildcats (-7.5) take on LSU at Bridgestone Arena.

The first meeting between these two teams produced fireworks. Kentucky trailed by 18 points before mounting a miraculous second-half comeback in Baton Rouge that was capped off by a full-court heave to Malachi Moreno, who buried a buzzer-beater. There are reasons to believe we could get a few more fireworks this afternoon.

Kentucky’s victory over LSU helped spark a run where the Wildcats won seven of eight games. Since that stretch, the Cats have not played their best basketball, all the while, LSU has been feisty. There is only one win to show for it, but they just took Texas A&M to triple overtime, and they kept it close against Texas and Alabama.

Matt McMahon’s seat is fiery hot. It could inspire the Tigers to perform well against the Wildcats. Anything can happen once the ball is tipped this afternoon at Bridgestone Arena.

Kentucky Might Get Kam Williams Back

It’s been seven weeks since Kam Williams suffered a broken foot against Texas. He returned to the practice floor in the last week, and ahead of today’s game, he was upgraded to “probable” on the injury report. Most players with that tag typically get the green light to play. How much will he be able to contribute? Your guess is as good as mine.

He’s not the only Wildcat on the SEC Availability Report. Brandon Garrison is also listed as probable. LSU is dealing with its fair share of injuries as well. They were already without leading scorer Dedan Thomas for the year. Robert Miller is also missing today’s game after the forward posted 12 points, 8 boards, and 4 blocks against Texas A&M.

Change in Schedule

The early tip-off time in the SEC Tournament has forced KSR to change plans. Matt Jones and Ryan Lemond are joining Billy Rutledge and Shannon the Dude at 9 a.m. ET. It will turn into the KSR Pregame Show at 10 a.m. before the crew turns it over to the official UK Pregame Show at 11 a.m. ET. This show will NOT be live. You can catch the crew, win or loss, at Tin Roof on Thursday morning.

If you can’t make it to Nashville and still want to play some hooky, we got you covered at KSBar. Adam Luckett and I will be tearing it up with BBN for a little lunchtime hoops. If you needed one more reason to get to KSBar, tomorrow is Wingsday. That’s a win-win-win.

Kentucky vs. LSU: How to Watch, Listen

Tipoff : Wednesday, 12:30 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, 12:30 p.m. ET TV : SEC Network (Roy Philpott, Jon Crispin)

: SEC Network (Roy Philpott, Jon Crispin) Local Radio : UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)

: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens) AM : 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP

: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP FM : 98.1 WBUL

: 98.1 WBUL Online : iHeart Radio

: iHeart Radio Sirius XM: 106 or 190

You can also follow along on the KSR LIVE BLOG, which will start a few hours before tipoff, and join the conversation on KSBoard.

Bam Adebayo Makes History

Only 11 players have scored more than 70 points in NBA history. Bam Adebayo only had three 30-point games this season. Nobody expected him to hit that milestone. He did one even better.

The former Kentucky Wildcat scored 83 points, surpassing Kobe’s modern record of 81 in the second-best scoring performance in NBA history. Adebayo also broke LeBron’s Miami Heat scoring record. Surpassing Kobe and LeBron in one night is quite the feat. He made history by making 20-43 field goals, 7-22 three-pointers, and 36-43 free throws. His 36 made free throws are a new NBA record.

Bam Adebayo right after scoring the second most points in NBA history, went over to his mom and gave her a big hug.



🥰 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IuQu46hxvJ — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) March 11, 2026

On the night Maxx Crosby shook up the sports world, thanks to the Ravens’ shockingly rescinding a trade, it was Adebayo who stole the show. What a night.

While most of BBN’s attention is on the hardwood, Will Stein hit the gridiron for the first time with his new Kentucky football team. It’s hard to glean much from the first spring practice, but the Kentucky head coach liked how quickly his team operated. They moved quickly from drill to drill as the Wildcats mixed up the players while installing the first portion of the new scheme. We got to see a small peak of what happened outside of Kroger Field.

And off we go … pic.twitter.com/puVnY5euqc — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) March 10, 2026

The Wildcats will not be practicing today, but the KSR Football Guys will be back at the facility. It’s UK Pro Day for former players who are looking to impress scouts ahead of the NFL Draft. We’ll keep you posted on what happens when the action begins around 2:30 p.m. ET.

Another Win for Kentucky Baseball

The Bat Cats got in one final tune-up before SEC play begins against Alabama this weekend at Kentucky Proud Park. Ryan Schwartz hit a couple of doubles, and the bullpen silenced Ball State (6.1 IP, 3 H, ER, 7 K, 2 BB/HBP) in a 10-3 victory. After stubbing their toes early with a couple of losses, the Bat Cats rattled off 10 straight wins to close out non-conference play.

5 NCAA Tournament Tickets Punched

Kentucky is tipping things off in the SEC, but Championship Week is already rocking and rolling. AJ Dybansta wowed in the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday, but now is the time to shine some light on the smaller programs that have secured a spot in the Big Dance. Speedy Claxton, Gerry McNamara, and Rod Strickland got to celebrate conference tournament championships on Tuesday.

Colonial: Hofstra 75, Monmouth 69

Horizon: Wright State 66, Detroit Mercy 63

MAAC: Siena 64, Merrimack 54

NEC: Long Island 79, Mercyhurst 70

West Coast: Gonzaga 79, Santa Clara 68

Three teams will secure NCAA Tournament bids on Wednesday when the Big Sky, Patriot League, and Southland Conference crown their champions.

