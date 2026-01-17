KSR GAMEDAY: Kentucky takes on No. 24 Tennessee in Knoxville

Good morning, folks! It’s Gameday once again for Kentucky men’s basketball. It’s already been a roller coaster week for Mark Pope‘s crew, one that could continue to climb up the tracks if all goes well this afternoon in Knoxville. The Wildcats (11-6; 2-2 SEC) will be inside Thompson-Boling Arena for a noon ET tipoff against Rick Barnes and the No. 24 Tennessee Volunteers (12-5; 2-2 SEC).

After dropping its first two SEC games, Kentucky has bounced back to take two straight. A 24-point win last weekend at home over Mississippi State was followed by a dramatic, 18-point comeback win over LSU on Wednesday, capped by Malachi Moreno‘s game-winning jumper at the buzzer. How will the ‘Cats respond in a rivalry matchup on the road? A victory would certainly help UK’s NCAA Tournament resume — this will be a Quad 1 opportunity. Tennessee is considered a 6.5-point favorite per our friends at BetMGM.

To pull off the upset, Kentucky will have to do so without Jaland Lowe (out for the season) and Jayden Quaintance (missing his third straight game) once again. Expect to see more run once again for Kam Williams and Andrija Jelavić. Can the ‘Cats finally avoid a slow start against a quality opponent and give themselves a chance in what will be a hostile environment? Nothing else will matter if they come out of the gate slow.

Tennessee hasn’t exactly been dominant this season, either. The Volunteers are 5-5 this season against high-major opponents. Florida beat them by 24 points last weekend. But the Vols have yet to drop a game at home in 2025-26 (10-0). Point guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie has been excellent this season (18.2 PPG, 5.5 APG) while freshman wing Nate Ament (15.4 PPG, 6.4 RPG) is a projected future lottery pick. Ament has shown plenty of flashes, but has struggled with his efficiency (40.6 FG%, 27.1 3PT%). Their bigs are not easy to deal with in the paint.

Barnes has coached Tennessee to a top-15 defense in the country. They’re the best offensive rebounding team in all of Division I. This is a group that moves the ball well offensively but is prone to turnovers, doesn’t shoot many threes, and struggles at the free-throw line. Kentucky has a recent track record of beating Tennessee when the odds are against them — we’ll see if that continues.

Kentucky at #24 Tennessee: How to Watch, Listen

Tipoff : 12:00 p.m. ET

: 12:00 p.m. ET TV : ESPN (Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas)

: ESPN (Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas) Local Radio : UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)

: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens) AM : 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP

: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP FM : 98.1 WBUL

: 98.1 WBUL Online : iHeart Radio

: iHeart Radio Sirius XM: 380

You can also follow along on the KSR LIVE BLOG, which will start a few hours before tipoff, and join the conversation on KSBoard.

Will Stein adds a STUD pass-catcher

Kentucky head football coach Will Stein, who was in Danville last night to watch Boyle County star tight end Seneca Driver play basketball, has been making a killing in the transfer portal this offseason, but he was missing a potential star at wide receiver. He appears to have found that guy. LSU’s Nic Anderson entered the portal on Wednesday. The former blue-chip recruit was on UK’s campus on Thursday. A commitment followed on Friday night.

A Texas native from the 2022 recruiting class, Anderson recorded 38 receptions for 798 yards and 10 touchdowns at Oklahoma in 2023. The wideout had eight catches on 16 targets for 344 yards on passes of 20-plus air yards, according to PFF data. Injuries kept him from repeating that production the following seasons, but a healthy Anderson can be a clear-cut WR1 for UK.

8 Minutes of Nic Anderson highlights pic.twitter.com/slxBlOLosv — Big Blue Carti (@BigBlueCarti) January 16, 2026

Kentucky is now up to 31 incoming transfers (including four pass-catchers) going into next season. Below are all of them.

Player Position High School Former School Year Olaus Alinen G/T (6-6, 322) Windson (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School Alabama Redshirt Junior Jesse Anderson S (6-0, 180) Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons Pittsburgh Redshirt Junior Max Anderson iOL (6-5, 311) Frisco (Texas) High Tennessee Redshirt Sophomore Nic Anderson WR (6-4, 208) Katy (Texas) High Oklahoma | LSU Redshirt Senior Elijah “Bo” Barnes LB (6-1, 244) Dallas (Texas) Skyline Texas Redshirt Freshman Jovantae Barnes RB (6-0, 211) Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert Pines Oklahoma Redshirt Senior CJ Baxter Jr. RB (6-1, 227) Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater Texas Redshirt Junior Ahmad Breaux iDL (6-3, 278) Ruston (La.) High LSU Junior Jordan Castell S (6-2, 213) Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange Florida Senior Brock Coffman WR (6-0, 180) Lexington (Ky.) Sayre Louisville Redshirt Freshman Carson Cruver QB (6-3, 200) Austin (Texas) St. Michael’s Catholic Academy Florida Atlantic Redshirt Junior Xavier Daisy WR (6-3, 210) Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian School UAB Junior Ja’Kayden Ferguson WR (6-2, 187) Missouri City (Texas) Thurgood Marshall Arkansas Sophomore Aaron Gates Nickel (6-0, 198) Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Florida Redshirt Junior Jamarrion Harkless iDL (6-3, 315) Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass Purdue Redshirt Junior Lance Heard T (6-6, 330) Monroe (La.) Neville LSU | Tennessee Senior JacQai Long QB (6-2, 205) Hurricane (W. Va.) High Marshall Redshirt Sophomore Mark Manfred III CB (6-1, 175) Marietta (Ga.) Sprayberry Missouri Redshirt Freshman Kenny Minchey QB (6-2, 208) Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II Notre Dame Redshirt Junior Antonio O’Berry EDGE (6-6, 240) Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne Tiffin (D-II) | Gardner-Webb 6th-Year Senior Tom O’Hara P (6-1, 197) ProKick Australia Murray State Junior Coleton Price iOL (6-3, 318) Bowie (Texas) High Baylor Redshirt Senior Spencer Radnoti LS (6-3, 230) Canton (Ga.) Cherokee Georgia State Redshirt Sophomore Ben Reeves EDGE (6-1, 240) Covington (Ky.) Catholic Georgetown (Ky.) College Redshirt Sophomore Cyrus Reyes S (6-1, 200) Taylor (Texas) High Mississippi State Junior Mark Robinson T (6-5, 320) Longwood (Fla.) Lyman UTEP Junior Hasaan Sykes CB (6-0, 185) Tucker (Ga.) High Western Carolina Junior Tegra Tshabola iOL (6-6, 322) West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West Ohio State Redshirt Senior Tavion Wallace LB (6-1, 239) Baxley (Ga.) Appling County Arkansas Sophomore Dominic Wiseman iDL (6-2, 300) Davenport (Iowa) High South Alabama Redshirt Senior Adam Zouagui K (5-11, 188) Herndon (Va.) High Davidson | South Florida Senior

Today’s Top 25 CBB schedule

We have 21 games on the men’s college basketball schedule today featuring ranked teams, including a trio of showdowns between ranked schools. Kentucky-Tennessee will help kick off a loaded slate of Saturday college hoops. That Florida-Vanderbilt game following UK will be one to watch closely. Let’s have a fun day, BBN.