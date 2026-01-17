Skip to main content
KSRKSR Plus
KSBoard
Kentucky
Join KSR+

KSR GAMEDAY: Kentucky takes on No. 24 Tennessee in Knoxville

Zack Geogheganby: Zack Geoghegan1 hour agoZGeogheganKSR

Good morning, folks! It’s Gameday once again for Kentucky men’s basketball. It’s already been a roller coaster week for Mark Pope‘s crew, one that could continue to climb up the tracks if all goes well this afternoon in Knoxville. The Wildcats (11-6; 2-2 SEC) will be inside Thompson-Boling Arena for a noon ET tipoff against Rick Barnes and the No. 24 Tennessee Volunteers (12-5; 2-2 SEC).

After dropping its first two SEC games, Kentucky has bounced back to take two straight. A 24-point win last weekend at home over Mississippi State was followed by a dramatic, 18-point comeback win over LSU on Wednesday, capped by Malachi Moreno‘s game-winning jumper at the buzzer. How will the ‘Cats respond in a rivalry matchup on the road? A victory would certainly help UK’s NCAA Tournament resume — this will be a Quad 1 opportunity. Tennessee is considered a 6.5-point favorite per our friends at BetMGM.

To pull off the upset, Kentucky will have to do so without Jaland Lowe (out for the season) and Jayden Quaintance (missing his third straight game) once again. Expect to see more run once again for Kam Williams and Andrija Jelavić. Can the ‘Cats finally avoid a slow start against a quality opponent and give themselves a chance in what will be a hostile environment? Nothing else will matter if they come out of the gate slow.

Tennessee hasn’t exactly been dominant this season, either. The Volunteers are 5-5 this season against high-major opponents. Florida beat them by 24 points last weekend. But the Vols have yet to drop a game at home in 2025-26 (10-0). Point guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie has been excellent this season (18.2 PPG, 5.5 APG) while freshman wing Nate Ament (15.4 PPG, 6.4 RPG) is a projected future lottery pick. Ament has shown plenty of flashes, but has struggled with his efficiency (40.6 FG%, 27.1 3PT%). Their bigs are not easy to deal with in the paint.

Barnes has coached Tennessee to a top-15 defense in the country. They’re the best offensive rebounding team in all of Division I. This is a group that moves the ball well offensively but is prone to turnovers, doesn’t shoot many threes, and struggles at the free-throw line. Kentucky has a recent track record of beating Tennessee when the odds are against them — we’ll see if that continues.

Kentucky at #24 Tennessee: How to Watch, Listen

  • Tipoff: 12:00 p.m. ET
  • TV: ESPN (Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas)
  • Local Radio: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)
  • AM: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP
  • FM: 98.1 WBUL
  • OnlineiHeart Radio
  • Sirius XM: 380

You can also follow along on the KSR LIVE BLOG, which will start a few hours before tipoff, and join the conversation on KSBoard.

Join KSR Plus! With a KSR Plus membership, you get access to bonus content and KSBoard, KSR’s message board, to chat with fellow Cats fans and get exclusive scoop.

Will Stein adds a STUD pass-catcher

Kentucky head football coach Will Stein, who was in Danville last night to watch Boyle County star tight end Seneca Driver play basketball, has been making a killing in the transfer portal this offseason, but he was missing a potential star at wide receiver. He appears to have found that guy. LSU’s Nic Anderson entered the portal on Wednesday. The former blue-chip recruit was on UK’s campus on Thursday. A commitment followed on Friday night.

A Texas native from the 2022 recruiting class, Anderson recorded 38 receptions for 798 yards and 10 touchdowns at Oklahoma in 2023. The wideout had eight catches on 16 targets for 344 yards on passes of 20-plus air yards, according to PFF data. Injuries kept him from repeating that production the following seasons, but a healthy Anderson can be a clear-cut WR1 for UK.

Kentucky is now up to 31 incoming transfers (including four pass-catchers) going into next season. Below are all of them.

PlayerPositionHigh SchoolFormer SchoolYear
Olaus AlinenG/T (6-6, 322)Windson (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee SchoolAlabamaRedshirt Junior
Jesse AndersonS (6-0, 180)Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal GibbonsPittsburghRedshirt Junior
Max AndersoniOL (6-5, 311)Frisco (Texas) HighTennesseeRedshirt Sophomore
Nic AndersonWR (6-4, 208)Katy (Texas) HighOklahoma | LSURedshirt Senior
Elijah “Bo” BarnesLB (6-1, 244)Dallas (Texas) SkylineTexasRedshirt Freshman
Jovantae BarnesRB (6-0, 211)Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert PinesOklahomaRedshirt Senior
CJ Baxter Jr.RB (6-1, 227)Orlando (Fla.) EdgewaterTexasRedshirt Junior
Ahmad BreauxiDL (6-3, 278)Ruston (La.) HighLSUJunior
Jordan CastellS (6-2, 213)Winter Garden (Fla.) West OrangeFloridaSenior
Brock CoffmanWR (6-0, 180)Lexington (Ky.) SayreLouisvilleRedshirt Freshman
Carson CruverQB (6-3, 200)Austin (Texas) St. Michael’s Catholic AcademyFlorida AtlanticRedshirt Junior
Xavier DaisyWR (6-3, 210)Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian SchoolUABJunior
Ja’Kayden FergusonWR (6-2, 187)Missouri City (Texas) Thurgood MarshallArkansasSophomore
Aaron GatesNickel (6-0, 198)Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity ChristianFloridaRedshirt Junior
Jamarrion HarklessiDL (6-3, 315)Lexington (Ky.) Frederick DouglassPurdueRedshirt Junior
Lance HeardT (6-6, 330)Monroe (La.) NevilleLSU | TennesseeSenior
JacQai LongQB (6-2, 205)Hurricane (W. Va.) HighMarshallRedshirt Sophomore
Mark Manfred IIICB (6-1, 175)Marietta (Ga.) SprayberryMissouriRedshirt Freshman
Kenny MincheyQB (6-2, 208)Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul IINotre DameRedshirt Junior
Antonio O’BerryEDGE (6-6, 240)Huber Heights (Ohio) WayneTiffin (D-II) | Gardner-Webb6th-Year Senior
Tom O’HaraP (6-1, 197)ProKick AustraliaMurray StateJunior
Coleton PriceiOL (6-3, 318)Bowie (Texas) HighBaylorRedshirt Senior
Spencer RadnotiLS (6-3, 230)Canton (Ga.) CherokeeGeorgia StateRedshirt Sophomore
Ben ReevesEDGE (6-1, 240)Covington (Ky.) CatholicGeorgetown (Ky.) CollegeRedshirt Sophomore
Cyrus ReyesS (6-1, 200)Taylor (Texas) HighMississippi StateJunior
Mark RobinsonT (6-5, 320)Longwood (Fla.) LymanUTEPJunior
Hasaan SykesCB (6-0, 185)Tucker (Ga.) HighWestern CarolinaJunior
Tegra TshabolaiOL (6-6, 322)West Chester (Ohio) Lakota WestOhio StateRedshirt Senior
Tavion WallaceLB (6-1, 239)Baxley (Ga.) Appling CountyArkansasSophomore
Dominic WisemaniDL (6-2, 300)Davenport (Iowa) HighSouth AlabamaRedshirt Senior
Adam ZouaguiK (5-11, 188)Herndon (Va.) HighDavidson | South FloridaSenior

Today’s Top 25 CBB schedule

We have 21 games on the men’s college basketball schedule today featuring ranked teams, including a trio of showdowns between ranked schools. Kentucky-Tennessee will help kick off a loaded slate of Saturday college hoops. That Florida-Vanderbilt game following UK will be one to watch closely. Let’s have a fun day, BBN.

TIME/TV (ET)MATCHUP
12:00 PM ( FOX)No. 3 UConn @ Georgetown
12:00 PM (BTN)Minnesota @ No. 13 Illinois
12:00 PM (ESPN2)No. 16 Virginia @ SMU
12:00 PM (ESPN)Kentucky @ No. 24 Tennessee
12:00 PM (TNT/truTV)Butler @ No. 25 Seton Hall
1:00 PM (SEC Network)No. 18 Alabama @ Oklahoma
2:00 PM (Peacock/NBCSN)No. 2 Iowa State @ Cincinnati
2:00 PM (ESPN)No. 19 Florida @ No. 10 Vanderbilt
2:15 PM (The CW Network)Miami (FL) @ No. 22 Clemson
2:30 PM (FS1)No. 23 Utah State @ Grand Canyon
4:00 PM (ESPN)No. 1 Arizona @ UCF
4:00 PM (NBC)No. 4 Michigan @ Oregon
4:00 PM (BTN)No. 8 Nebraska @ Northwestern
4:00 PM (ACC Network)No. 14 North Carolina @ California
4:00 PM (ESPN2)No. 17 Arkansas @ No. 21 Georgia
6:00 PM (Peacock)No. 5 Purdue @ USC
6:00 PM (ACC Network)No. 6 Duke @ Stanford
6:00 PM (BTN)No. 12 Michigan State @ Washington
8:00 PM (ESPN)No. 11 BYU @ No. 15 Texas Tech
8:00 PM (ESPN2)No. 20 Louisville @ Pittsburgh
10:00 PM (ESPN+)No. 9 Gonzaga @ Seattle U

Discuss This Article

Comments have moved.

Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.

KSBoard

2026-01-17