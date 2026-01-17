KSR GAMEDAY: Kentucky takes on No. 24 Tennessee in Knoxville
Good morning, folks! It’s Gameday once again for Kentucky men’s basketball. It’s already been a roller coaster week for Mark Pope‘s crew, one that could continue to climb up the tracks if all goes well this afternoon in Knoxville. The Wildcats (11-6; 2-2 SEC) will be inside Thompson-Boling Arena for a noon ET tipoff against Rick Barnes and the No. 24 Tennessee Volunteers (12-5; 2-2 SEC).
After dropping its first two SEC games, Kentucky has bounced back to take two straight. A 24-point win last weekend at home over Mississippi State was followed by a dramatic, 18-point comeback win over LSU on Wednesday, capped by Malachi Moreno‘s game-winning jumper at the buzzer. How will the ‘Cats respond in a rivalry matchup on the road? A victory would certainly help UK’s NCAA Tournament resume — this will be a Quad 1 opportunity. Tennessee is considered a 6.5-point favorite per our friends at BetMGM.
To pull off the upset, Kentucky will have to do so without Jaland Lowe (out for the season) and Jayden Quaintance (missing his third straight game) once again. Expect to see more run once again for Kam Williams and Andrija Jelavić. Can the ‘Cats finally avoid a slow start against a quality opponent and give themselves a chance in what will be a hostile environment? Nothing else will matter if they come out of the gate slow.
Tennessee hasn’t exactly been dominant this season, either. The Volunteers are 5-5 this season against high-major opponents. Florida beat them by 24 points last weekend. But the Vols have yet to drop a game at home in 2025-26 (10-0). Point guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie has been excellent this season (18.2 PPG, 5.5 APG) while freshman wing Nate Ament (15.4 PPG, 6.4 RPG) is a projected future lottery pick. Ament has shown plenty of flashes, but has struggled with his efficiency (40.6 FG%, 27.1 3PT%). Their bigs are not easy to deal with in the paint.
Barnes has coached Tennessee to a top-15 defense in the country. They’re the best offensive rebounding team in all of Division I. This is a group that moves the ball well offensively but is prone to turnovers, doesn’t shoot many threes, and struggles at the free-throw line. Kentucky has a recent track record of beating Tennessee when the odds are against them — we’ll see if that continues.
- KSR Staff Predictions: Kentucky at Tennessee
- Avoiding slow start is (obvious) key to potential win at Tennessee: ‘That’s our number one problem.’
- Kentucky has a good history against Tennessee in Knoxville as of late
- Otega Oweh has been a consistent three-point shooter for Kentucky this season
Kentucky at #24 Tennessee: How to Watch, Listen
- Tipoff: 12:00 p.m. ET
- TV: ESPN (Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas)
- Local Radio: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)
- AM: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP
- FM: 98.1 WBUL
- Online: iHeart Radio
- Sirius XM: 380
You can also follow along on the KSR LIVE BLOG, which will start a few hours before tipoff, and join the conversation on KSBoard.
Top 10
- 1
KENTUCKY WINS!!!
Malachi Moreno beats LSU with a buzzer-beater!
- 2Breaking
Jayden Quaintance
out vs. Tennessee
- 3Trending
One Last Game
Years of UK stat-keeping ends with a miracle.
- 4New
Predictions
for UK vs. Tennessee
- 5Hot
Kroger Field Changes
Renovations expand luxury seating areas.
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Join KSR Plus! With a KSR Plus membership, you get access to bonus content and KSBoard, KSR’s message board, to chat with fellow Cats fans and get exclusive scoop.
Will Stein adds a STUD pass-catcher
Kentucky head football coach Will Stein, who was in Danville last night to watch Boyle County star tight end Seneca Driver play basketball, has been making a killing in the transfer portal this offseason, but he was missing a potential star at wide receiver. He appears to have found that guy. LSU’s Nic Anderson entered the portal on Wednesday. The former blue-chip recruit was on UK’s campus on Thursday. A commitment followed on Friday night.
A Texas native from the 2022 recruiting class, Anderson recorded 38 receptions for 798 yards and 10 touchdowns at Oklahoma in 2023. The wideout had eight catches on 16 targets for 344 yards on passes of 20-plus air yards, according to PFF data. Injuries kept him from repeating that production the following seasons, but a healthy Anderson can be a clear-cut WR1 for UK.
Kentucky is now up to 31 incoming transfers (including four pass-catchers) going into next season. Below are all of them.
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Former School
|Year
|Olaus Alinen
|G/T (6-6, 322)
|Windson (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School
|Alabama
|Redshirt Junior
|Jesse Anderson
|S (6-0, 180)
|Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons
|Pittsburgh
|Redshirt Junior
|Max Anderson
|iOL (6-5, 311)
|Frisco (Texas) High
|Tennessee
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Nic Anderson
|WR (6-4, 208)
|Katy (Texas) High
|Oklahoma | LSU
|Redshirt Senior
|Elijah “Bo” Barnes
|LB (6-1, 244)
|Dallas (Texas) Skyline
|Texas
|Redshirt Freshman
|Jovantae Barnes
|RB (6-0, 211)
|Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert Pines
|Oklahoma
|Redshirt Senior
|CJ Baxter Jr.
|RB (6-1, 227)
|Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater
|Texas
|Redshirt Junior
|Ahmad Breaux
|iDL (6-3, 278)
|Ruston (La.) High
|LSU
|Junior
|Jordan Castell
|S (6-2, 213)
|Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange
|Florida
|Senior
|Brock Coffman
|WR (6-0, 180)
|Lexington (Ky.) Sayre
|Louisville
|Redshirt Freshman
|Carson Cruver
|QB (6-3, 200)
|Austin (Texas) St. Michael’s Catholic Academy
|Florida Atlantic
|Redshirt Junior
|Xavier Daisy
|WR (6-3, 210)
|Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian School
|UAB
|Junior
|Ja’Kayden Ferguson
|WR (6-2, 187)
|Missouri City (Texas) Thurgood Marshall
|Arkansas
|Sophomore
|Aaron Gates
|Nickel (6-0, 198)
|Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian
|Florida
|Redshirt Junior
|Jamarrion Harkless
|iDL (6-3, 315)
|Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass
|Purdue
|Redshirt Junior
|Lance Heard
|T (6-6, 330)
|Monroe (La.) Neville
|LSU | Tennessee
|Senior
|JacQai Long
|QB (6-2, 205)
|Hurricane (W. Va.) High
|Marshall
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Mark Manfred III
|CB (6-1, 175)
|Marietta (Ga.) Sprayberry
|Missouri
|Redshirt Freshman
|Kenny Minchey
|QB (6-2, 208)
|Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II
|Notre Dame
|Redshirt Junior
|Antonio O’Berry
|EDGE (6-6, 240)
|Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne
|Tiffin (D-II) | Gardner-Webb
|6th-Year Senior
|Tom O’Hara
|P (6-1, 197)
|ProKick Australia
|Murray State
|Junior
|Coleton Price
|iOL (6-3, 318)
|Bowie (Texas) High
|Baylor
|Redshirt Senior
|Spencer Radnoti
|LS (6-3, 230)
|Canton (Ga.) Cherokee
|Georgia State
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Ben Reeves
|EDGE (6-1, 240)
|Covington (Ky.) Catholic
|Georgetown (Ky.) College
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Cyrus Reyes
|S (6-1, 200)
|Taylor (Texas) High
|Mississippi State
|Junior
|Mark Robinson
|T (6-5, 320)
|Longwood (Fla.) Lyman
|UTEP
|Junior
|Hasaan Sykes
|CB (6-0, 185)
|Tucker (Ga.) High
|Western Carolina
|Junior
|Tegra Tshabola
|iOL (6-6, 322)
|West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West
|Ohio State
|Redshirt Senior
|Tavion Wallace
|LB (6-1, 239)
|Baxley (Ga.) Appling County
|Arkansas
|Sophomore
|Dominic Wiseman
|iDL (6-2, 300)
|Davenport (Iowa) High
|South Alabama
|Redshirt Senior
|Adam Zouagui
|K (5-11, 188)
|Herndon (Va.) High
|Davidson | South Florida
|Senior
Today’s Top 25 CBB schedule
We have 21 games on the men’s college basketball schedule today featuring ranked teams, including a trio of showdowns between ranked schools. Kentucky-Tennessee will help kick off a loaded slate of Saturday college hoops. That Florida-Vanderbilt game following UK will be one to watch closely. Let’s have a fun day, BBN.
|TIME/TV (ET)
|MATCHUP
|12:00 PM ( FOX)
|No. 3 UConn @ Georgetown
|12:00 PM (BTN)
|Minnesota @ No. 13 Illinois
|12:00 PM (ESPN2)
|No. 16 Virginia @ SMU
|12:00 PM (ESPN)
|Kentucky @ No. 24 Tennessee
|12:00 PM (TNT/truTV)
|Butler @ No. 25 Seton Hall
|1:00 PM (SEC Network)
|No. 18 Alabama @ Oklahoma
|2:00 PM (Peacock/NBCSN)
|No. 2 Iowa State @ Cincinnati
|2:00 PM (ESPN)
|No. 19 Florida @ No. 10 Vanderbilt
|2:15 PM (The CW Network)
|Miami (FL) @ No. 22 Clemson
|2:30 PM (FS1)
|No. 23 Utah State @ Grand Canyon
|4:00 PM (ESPN)
|No. 1 Arizona @ UCF
|4:00 PM (NBC)
|No. 4 Michigan @ Oregon
|4:00 PM (BTN)
|No. 8 Nebraska @ Northwestern
|4:00 PM (ACC Network)
|No. 14 North Carolina @ California
|4:00 PM (ESPN2)
|No. 17 Arkansas @ No. 21 Georgia
|6:00 PM (Peacock)
|No. 5 Purdue @ USC
|6:00 PM (ACC Network)
|No. 6 Duke @ Stanford
|6:00 PM (BTN)
|No. 12 Michigan State @ Washington
|8:00 PM (ESPN)
|No. 11 BYU @ No. 15 Texas Tech
|8:00 PM (ESPN2)
|No. 20 Louisville @ Pittsburgh
|10:00 PM (ESPN+)
|No. 9 Gonzaga @ Seattle U
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard