KSR GAMEDAY: Kentucky faces West Virginia in Morgantown winners bracket
Kentucky and West Virginia were placed in the same regional for the third time in four years on Selection Monday. Now the Wildcats and Mountaineers will play in the postseason for the third time in four years. We’re getting a No. 1 vs. No. 3 matchup in the Morgantown winners bracket on Saturday.
WVU rolled to a 10-1 win on Friday evening. Kentucky outlasted No. 2 seed Wake Forest in a thriller on Friday afternoon. That sets the stage for a big game at Kendrick Family Ballpark in front of a charged atmosphere. Get your popcorn ready.
The winner of this tilt will emerge as a heavy favorite to win this regional. That becomes more interesting than expected after No. 1 overall seed UCLA lost the Los Angeles regional opener to Saint Mary’s. That means the Bruins will need to win four games in a row to advance to the super regional round. A big game in Morgantown has grown in importance.
Can the Bat Cats return the favor after West Virginia beat them twice last year in the Clemson regional in pair of one-run games? We will find out later today.
KSR is here to set the table for arguably the best day on the college baseball calendar.
Kentucky vs. West Virginia: How to Watch/Listen
- Kickoff: 5 p.m. ET
- TV: SEC Network (Tom Hart, Jensen Lewis)
- Local Radio: UK Sports Network (Darren Headrick)
- AM: 630 WLAP
- Online: iHeart Radio
You can also follow along with KSR’s game thread over at KSBoard.
FINAL: Kentucky 6, Wake Forest 5
Wake Forest took a 3-1 lead when catcher Matt Conte belted a two-run home run off the scoreboard in the fourth inning. The Deacons were in cruise control with Chris Levonas on the mound until Kentucky’s lineup chased the ace and jumped all over the Wake bullpen.
A four-run sixth inning plus two stolen bases and wild pitch in the ninth inning allowed UK to reclaim the lead after some more dingers from the Deacs. The Kentucky bullpen gave up just one run and recorded nine outs to get the job done. That allowed UK to advance.
This is what happened on Friday in Morgantown.
- RECAP: Kentucky rallies to beat Wake Forest
- How Braxton Van Cleave went from a stretcher to playing in the NCAA Tournament
- COLUMN: Mingione Ball showed up in big regional win
- West Virginia knocks off Binghamton
KSR YouTube Channel: Press conferences and Rapid Reaction
What did Nick Mingione, Kentucky players, and Wake Forest have to say about the game on Friday? KSR has you covered. Plus a Rapid Reaction from a picnic table in Morgantown. Anything is possible.
- 1Breaking
Rally Cats Win!
UK takes down Wake in Regional
- 2New
An Update on Momcilovic
KSR has the latest
- 3Hot
Milan Withdraws from Draft
Remains uncommitted
- 4Hot
Nawrot at Elite 11
And is "locked in" with Kentucky
- 5
Yessoufou to St. John's
Pitino lands another top transfer
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Your new favorite college baseball player
Lamar has a unit swinging the bat from the right side.
Friday Scoreboard
- No. 3 Liberty 4, No. 2 Boston College 3 (Athens)
- No. 3 Kentucky 6, No. 2 Wake Forest 5 (Morgantown)
- No. 3 East Carolina 7, No. 2 Tennessee 3 (Chapel Hill)
- No. 1 Georgia Tech 22, No. 4 UIC 5 (Atlanta)
- No. 4 Little Rock 7, No. 1 Southern Miss 4 (Hattiesburg)
- No. 1 Kansas 6, No. 4 Northeastern 3 (Lawrence)
- No. 1 Texas 19, No. 4 Holy Cross (Austin)
- No. 1 Florida 8, No. 4 Rider 7 (Gainesville)
- No. 4 Milwaukee 13, No. 1 Auburn 8 (Auburn)
- No. 3 USC Upstate 8, No. 2 Oklahoma State 5 (Tuscaloosa)
- No. 1 Mississippi State 10, No. 4 Lipscomb 1 (Starkville)
- No. 4 Saint Mary’s 3, No. 1 UCLA 2 (Los Angeles)
- No. 3 Washington State 3, No. 2 Oregon State 2 (Eugene)
- No. 1 Texas A&M 7, No. 4 Lamar 5 (College Station)
- No. 1 Nebraska 4, No. 4 South Dakota State 1 (Lincoln)
- No. 1 West Virginia 10, No. 4 Binghamton 1 (Morgantown)
- No. 4 St. John’s 6, No. 1 Florida State 5 (Tallahassee)
- No. 2 Arkansas 9, No. 3 Missouri State 5 (Lawrence)
- No. 3 Tarleton 11, No. 2 UCSB (Austin)
- No. 1 North Carolina 8, No. 4 VCU 0 (Chapel Hill)
- No. 3 Jacksonville State 15, No. 2 Virginia 7 (Hattiesburg)
- No. 1 Alabama 21, No. 4 Alabama State 3 (Tuscaloosa)
- No. 2 Cincinnati 12, No. 3 Louisiana 2 (Starkville)
- No. 3 Cal Poly 6, No. 2 Virginia Tech 2 (Los Angeles)
- No. 1 Oregon 14, No. 4 Yale 2 (Eugene)
- No. 3 Northern Illinois 12, No. 2 Coastal Carolina 10 (Tallahassee)
- No. 3 Texas State 5, No. 4 USC 4 (College Station)
- No. 2 Ole Miss 7, No. 3 Arizona State 6 (Lincoln)
- No. 2 Miami 10, No. 3 Troy 5 (Gainesville)
Saturday Regional Schedule
Thursday was a wild day in college baseball. Four national seeds fell and will be playing in elimination games on Saturday. None were more surprising than No. 1 overall seed UCLA dropping a game to Saint Mary’s. A loaded day of baseball is on deck. Get ready for a 32-game marathon.
|Game
|Regional
|Time
|Channel
|No. 3 The Citadel vs. No. 2 Oklahoma (Game 1)
|Atlanta
|10 a.m. ET
|ESPN+
|No. 2 Wake Forest vs. No. 4 Binghamton
|Morgantown
|Noon ET
|ESPN2
|No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 4 VCU
|Chapel Hill
|Noon ET
|ESPN
|No. 2 Boston College vs. No. 4 LIU
|Athens
|Noon ET
|ESPN+
|No. 3 Missouri State vs. No. 4 Northeastern
|Lawrence
|1 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|The Citadel/Oklahoma Loser vs. No. 4 UIC
|Atlanta
|1 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|No. 2 Oklahoma State vs. No. 4 Alabama State
|Tuscaloosa
|2 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|No. 2 UCSB vs. No. 4 Holy Cross
|Austin
|2 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|No. 1 Southern Miss vs. No. 2 Virginia
|Hattiesburg
|2 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|No. 1 Florida State vs. No. 2 Coastal Carolina
|Tallahassee
|2 p.m. ET
|ACC Network
|No. 3 Arizona State vs. No. 4 South Dakota State
|Lincoln
|3 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|No. 3 Troy vs. No. 4 Rider
|Gainesville
|3 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|No. 1 Auburn vs. Loser (UCF/NC State)
|Auburn
|3 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|No. 2 Oregon State vs. No. 4 Yale
|Eugene
|4 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|No. 3 Louisiana vs. No. 4 Lipscomb
|Starkville
|4 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|No. 1 UCLA vs. No. 2 Virginia Tech
|Los Angeles
|4 p.m. ET
|ESPNU
|No. 2 USC vs. No. 4 Lamar
|College Station
|4 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|No. 1 West Virginia vs. No. 3 Kentucky
|Morgantown
|5 p.m. ET
|SEC Network
|No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 3 Liberty
|Athens
|5 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 3 East Carolina
|Chapel Hill
|5 p.m. ET
|ACC Network
|No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 2 Arkansas
|Lawrence
|6 p.m. ET
|ESPN2
|No. 1 Georgia Tech vs. Oklahoma/The Citadel winner
|Atlanta
|6 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 3 USC Upstate
|Tuscaloosa
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|No. 1 Texas vs. No. 3 Tarleton
|Austin
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|No. 3 Northern Illinois vs. No. 4 St. John’s
|Tallahassee
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|No. 1 Florida vs. No. 2 Miami
|Gainesville
|8 p.m. ET
|ACC Network
|UCF/NC State winner vs. No. 4 Milwaukee
|Auburn
|8 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|No. 2 Ole Miss vs. No. 1 Nebraska
|Lincoln
|8 p.m. ET
|ESPNU
|No. 3 Jacksonville State vs. No. 4 Little Rock
|Hattiesburg
|9 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|No. 1 Mississippi State vs. No. 2 Cincinnati
|Starkville
|9 p.m. ET
|SEC Network
|No. 3 Cal Poly vs. No. 4 Saint Mary’s
|Los Angeles
|9 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|No. 1 Texas A&M vs. No. 3 Texas State
|College Station
|9 p.m. ET
|ESPN2
|No. 1 Oregon vs. No. 3 Washington State
|Eugene
|9 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
Everyone is still waiting for a Milan Momcilovic decision
The Milan Momcilovic sweepstakes continue with a decision expected to come between now and the end of the weekend. Everyone is playing the waiting game right now KSR’s Matt Jones posted an update on the situation Friday afternoon.
“Louisville zoomed today with Milan,” Jones wrote on social media. “I am told their offer remains the same, which is likely slightly less of a number than Kentucky. Arizona is also less as well.”
“Kentucky has done all it can so now it’s just whether Milan wants to play here.”
No announcement arrived on Friday. Will we get one on Saturday? KSR will have you covered.
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