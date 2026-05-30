KSR GAMEDAY: Kentucky faces West Virginia in Morgantown winners bracket

Kentucky and West Virginia were placed in the same regional for the third time in four years on Selection Monday. Now the Wildcats and Mountaineers will play in the postseason for the third time in four years. We’re getting a No. 1 vs. No. 3 matchup in the Morgantown winners bracket on Saturday.

WVU rolled to a 10-1 win on Friday evening. Kentucky outlasted No. 2 seed Wake Forest in a thriller on Friday afternoon. That sets the stage for a big game at Kendrick Family Ballpark in front of a charged atmosphere. Get your popcorn ready.

We will face host West Virginia on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET.



The updated bracket. pic.twitter.com/Pi2V6NI6rr — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) May 30, 2026

The winner of this tilt will emerge as a heavy favorite to win this regional. That becomes more interesting than expected after No. 1 overall seed UCLA lost the Los Angeles regional opener to Saint Mary’s. That means the Bruins will need to win four games in a row to advance to the super regional round. A big game in Morgantown has grown in importance.

Can the Bat Cats return the favor after West Virginia beat them twice last year in the Clemson regional in pair of one-run games? We will find out later today.

KSR is here to set the table for arguably the best day on the college baseball calendar.

Kentucky vs. West Virginia: How to Watch/Listen

Kickoff : 5 p.m. ET

: 5 p.m. ET TV : SEC Network (Tom Hart, Jensen Lewis)

: SEC Network (Tom Hart, Jensen Lewis) Local Radio : UK Sports Network (Darren Headrick)

: UK Sports Network (Darren Headrick) AM : 630 WLAP

: 630 WLAP Online: iHeart Radio

You can also follow along with KSR’s game thread over at KSBoard.

FINAL: Kentucky 6, Wake Forest 5

Wake Forest took a 3-1 lead when catcher Matt Conte belted a two-run home run off the scoreboard in the fourth inning. The Deacons were in cruise control with Chris Levonas on the mound until Kentucky’s lineup chased the ace and jumped all over the Wake bullpen.

A four-run sixth inning plus two stolen bases and wild pitch in the ninth inning allowed UK to reclaim the lead after some more dingers from the Deacs. The Kentucky bullpen gave up just one run and recorded nine outs to get the job done. That allowed UK to advance.

This is what happened on Friday in Morgantown.

KSR YouTube Channel: Press conferences and Rapid Reaction

What did Nick Mingione, Kentucky players, and Wake Forest have to say about the game on Friday? KSR has you covered. Plus a Rapid Reaction from a picnic table in Morgantown. Anything is possible.

Subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel for press conferences, interviews, original shows, fan features, and exclusive content.

Your new favorite college baseball player

Lamar has a unit swinging the bat from the right side.

He got that juice pic.twitter.com/UfpSU9HcVP — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) May 29, 2026

Friday Scoreboard

No. 3 Liberty 4, No. 2 Boston College 3 (Athens)

No. 3 Kentucky 6, No. 2 Wake Forest 5 (Morgantown)

No. 3 East Carolina 7, No. 2 Tennessee 3 (Chapel Hill)

No. 1 Georgia Tech 22, No. 4 UIC 5 (Atlanta)

No. 4 Little Rock 7, No. 1 Southern Miss 4 (Hattiesburg)

No. 1 Kansas 6, No. 4 Northeastern 3 (Lawrence)

No. 1 Texas 19, No. 4 Holy Cross (Austin)

No. 1 Florida 8, No. 4 Rider 7 (Gainesville)

No. 4 Milwaukee 13, No. 1 Auburn 8 (Auburn)

No. 3 USC Upstate 8, No. 2 Oklahoma State 5 (Tuscaloosa)

No. 1 Mississippi State 10, No. 4 Lipscomb 1 (Starkville)

No. 4 Saint Mary’s 3, No. 1 UCLA 2 (Los Angeles)

No. 3 Washington State 3, No. 2 Oregon State 2 (Eugene)

No. 1 Texas A&M 7, No. 4 Lamar 5 (College Station)

No. 1 Nebraska 4, No. 4 South Dakota State 1 (Lincoln)

No. 1 West Virginia 10, No. 4 Binghamton 1 (Morgantown)

No. 4 St. John’s 6, No. 1 Florida State 5 (Tallahassee)

No. 2 Arkansas 9, No. 3 Missouri State 5 (Lawrence)

No. 3 Tarleton 11, No. 2 UCSB (Austin)

No. 1 North Carolina 8, No. 4 VCU 0 (Chapel Hill)

No. 3 Jacksonville State 15, No. 2 Virginia 7 (Hattiesburg)

No. 1 Alabama 21, No. 4 Alabama State 3 (Tuscaloosa)

No. 2 Cincinnati 12, No. 3 Louisiana 2 (Starkville)

No. 3 Cal Poly 6, No. 2 Virginia Tech 2 (Los Angeles)

No. 1 Oregon 14, No. 4 Yale 2 (Eugene)

No. 3 Northern Illinois 12, No. 2 Coastal Carolina 10 (Tallahassee)

No. 3 Texas State 5, No. 4 USC 4 (College Station)

No. 2 Ole Miss 7, No. 3 Arizona State 6 (Lincoln)

No. 2 Miami 10, No. 3 Troy 5 (Gainesville)

Saturday Regional Schedule

Thursday was a wild day in college baseball. Four national seeds fell and will be playing in elimination games on Saturday. None were more surprising than No. 1 overall seed UCLA dropping a game to Saint Mary’s. A loaded day of baseball is on deck. Get ready for a 32-game marathon.

Game Regional Time Channel No. 3 The Citadel vs. No. 2 Oklahoma (Game 1) Atlanta 10 a.m. ET ESPN+ No. 2 Wake Forest vs. No. 4 Binghamton Morgantown Noon ET ESPN2 No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 4 VCU Chapel Hill Noon ET ESPN No. 2 Boston College vs. No. 4 LIU Athens Noon ET ESPN+ No. 3 Missouri State vs. No. 4 Northeastern Lawrence 1 p.m. ET ESPN+ The Citadel/Oklahoma Loser vs. No. 4 UIC Atlanta 1 p.m. ET ESPN+ No. 2 Oklahoma State vs. No. 4 Alabama State Tuscaloosa 2 p.m. ET ESPN+ No. 2 UCSB vs. No. 4 Holy Cross Austin 2 p.m. ET ESPN+ No. 1 Southern Miss vs. No. 2 Virginia Hattiesburg 2 p.m. ET ESPN+ No. 1 Florida State vs. No. 2 Coastal Carolina Tallahassee 2 p.m. ET ACC Network No. 3 Arizona State vs. No. 4 South Dakota State Lincoln 3 p.m. ET ESPN+ No. 3 Troy vs. No. 4 Rider Gainesville 3 p.m. ET ESPN+ No. 1 Auburn vs. Loser (UCF/NC State) Auburn 3 p.m. ET ESPN+ No. 2 Oregon State vs. No. 4 Yale Eugene 4 p.m. ET ESPN+ No. 3 Louisiana vs. No. 4 Lipscomb Starkville 4 p.m. ET ESPN+ No. 1 UCLA vs. No. 2 Virginia Tech Los Angeles 4 p.m. ET ESPNU No. 2 USC vs. No. 4 Lamar College Station 4 p.m. ET ESPN+ No. 1 West Virginia vs. No. 3 Kentucky Morgantown 5 p.m. ET SEC Network No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 3 Liberty Athens 5 p.m. ET ESPN+ No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 3 East Carolina Chapel Hill 5 p.m. ET ACC Network No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 2 Arkansas Lawrence 6 p.m. ET ESPN2 No. 1 Georgia Tech vs. Oklahoma/The Citadel winner Atlanta 6 p.m. ET ESPN+ No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 3 USC Upstate Tuscaloosa 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ No. 1 Texas vs. No. 3 Tarleton Austin 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ No. 3 Northern Illinois vs. No. 4 St. John’s Tallahassee 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ No. 1 Florida vs. No. 2 Miami Gainesville 8 p.m. ET ACC Network UCF/NC State winner vs. No. 4 Milwaukee Auburn 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ No. 2 Ole Miss vs. No. 1 Nebraska Lincoln 8 p.m. ET ESPNU No. 3 Jacksonville State vs. No. 4 Little Rock Hattiesburg 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ No. 1 Mississippi State vs. No. 2 Cincinnati Starkville 9 p.m. ET SEC Network No. 3 Cal Poly vs. No. 4 Saint Mary’s Los Angeles 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ No. 1 Texas A&M vs. No. 3 Texas State College Station 9 p.m. ET ESPN2 No. 1 Oregon vs. No. 3 Washington State Eugene 9 p.m. ET ESPN+

Everyone is still waiting for a Milan Momcilovic decision

The Milan Momcilovic sweepstakes continue with a decision expected to come between now and the end of the weekend. Everyone is playing the waiting game right now KSR’s Matt Jones posted an update on the situation Friday afternoon.

“Louisville zoomed today with Milan,” Jones wrote on social media. “I am told their offer remains the same, which is likely slightly less of a number than Kentucky. Arizona is also less as well.”

“Kentucky has done all it can so now it’s just whether Milan wants to play here.”

No announcement arrived on Friday. Will we get one on Saturday? KSR will have you covered.

