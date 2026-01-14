KSR GAMEDAY: New-look Kentucky heads to Baton Rouge for LSU showdown

Good morning, folks! It’s Gameday once again for Kentucky men’s basketball. Tonight’s opponent? The LSU Tigers.

This will be the fourth SEC game and the second on the road this season for the Wildcats, who will go into Pete Maravich Assembly Center coming off a 24-point home win over Mississippi State. Kentucky (10-6; 1-2 SEC) appeared to find something in that dub against the Bulldogs, but will it carry over into tonight and the rest of conference play?

If it does carry over, it’ll be due to a new lineup/rotation. Head coach Mark Pope announced earlier this week that Jaland Lowe will miss the remainder of the season due to shoulder surgery. KSR’s Jack Pilgrim spoke with Lowe’s father, Marland, to get an inside look at where his son’s head is at ahead of surgery. After sitting out against Mississippi State, Jayden Quaintance was once again ruled out as he tends to his sore/swollen knee.

But those two were non-factors in the last win anyway. The switch-up in tonight’s game will come in the form of Kam Williams and Andrija Jelavić (who both played well against MSU) being inserted into the starting lineup, which Pilgrim reported last night. We could also see plenty of Jasper Johnson minutes against LSU.

The Tigers are off to a 0-3 start in SEC play, most recently losing to a very good Vanderbilt team by 11. They have just one win this season against a team ranked among KenPom’s top 100. Their leading scorer and assister, Dedan Thomas (16.2 PPG, 7.1 APG), was listed as doubtful on last night’s SEC Availability Report and has yet to play in a conference game. Michael Nwoko (15.1 PPG), Max Mackinnon (14.4 PPG), and Marquel Sutton (12.9 PPG) will have to pick up the slack. No other Tiger scores more than seven points per game outside of those four.

Looking at the oddsmakers, Vegas is on Kentucky’s side, listing the ‘Cats as 4.5-point favorites as of this morning. The overall point total is set at 153.5, with UK’s point total at 78.5. But the computers think differently. LSU is projected to win 77-76 by KenPom and 78-76 by BartTorvik. This will be a Quad 1 opportunity for Kentucky, which is 1-5 so far this season in those games and is currently on the NCAA Tournament bubble.

Kentucky vs. LSU: How to Watch, Listen

Tipoff : 7:00 p.m. ET

: 7:00 p.m. ET TV : SEC Network (Dave Neal, Rodney Terry)

: SEC Network (Dave Neal, Rodney Terry) Local Radio : UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)

: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens) AM : 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP

: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP FM : 98.1 WBUL

: 98.1 WBUL Online : iHeart Radio

: iHeart Radio Sirius XM: 383

You can also follow along on the KSR LIVE BLOG, which will start a few hours before tipoff, and join the conversation on KSBoard.

Vince Marrow randomly came on KSR

Vince Marrow might work for Louisville football now, but he can’t stop talking about his ex. After beefing online with Kentucky coaches/fans the last few days, the KSR radio show crew elected to cold call him and see if he would address those social media posts live on air. And of course, Marrow happily obliged. Among the highlights, Marrow said he was “deceived” into thinking Louisville was evil while at UK, and even tried to claim he didn’t tweet at Nick Roush during the Kentucky-Louisville game this season — spoiler: he did. The timestamps don’t lie.

You can hear the interview around the 40-minute mark of Hour 1 of yesterday’s show. It was as strange as it sounds, but perfect radio entertainment at the same time.

Compared to recent days, Tuesday was a quiet one for Kentucky football in the transfer portal. Will Stein‘s program did add a former Louisville wide receiver/Lexington native, Brock Coffman, to the 2026 roster as a solid depth piece. But UK also missed out on star pass-catcher DeAndre Moore Jr., who announced his transfer from Texas to Colorado yesterday afternoon. Stein has put together an excellent overall portal class, but he could use a stud receiver or two.

Luckily, there is still time to go out there and find out. Below is the current state of UK’s portal class, which consists of 27 additions.

Player Position High School Former School Year Olaus Alinen G/T (6-6, 322) Windson (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School Alabama Redshirt Junior Jesse Anderson S (6-0, 180) Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons Pittsburgh Redshirt Junior Max Anderson iOL (6-5, 311) Frisco (Texas) High Tennessee Redshirt Sophomore Elijah “Bo” Barnes LB (6-1, 244) Dallas (Texas) Skyline Texas Redshirt Freshman Jovantae Barnes RB (6-0, 211) Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert Pines Oklahoma Redshirt Senior CJ Baxter Jr. RB (6-1, 227) Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater Texas Redshirt Junior Ahmad Breaux iDL (6-3, 278) Ruston (La.) High LSU Junior Jordan Castell S (6-2, 213) Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange Florida Senior Brock Coffman WR (6-10, 155) Sayre (Ky.) School Louisville Redshirt Freshman Xavier Daisy WR (6-3, 210) Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian School UAB Junior Ja’Kayden Ferguson WR (6-2, 187) Missouri City (Texas) Thurgood Marshall Arkansas Sophomore Aaron Gates Nickel (6-0, 198) Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Florida Redshirt Junior Jamarrion Harkless iDL (6-3, 315) Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass Purdue Redshirt Junior Lance Heard T (6-6, 330) Monroe (La.) Neville LSU | Tennessee Senior Mark Manfred III CB (6-1, 175) Marietta (Ga.) Sprayberry Missouri Redshirt Freshman Kenny Minchey QB (6-2, 208) Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II Notre Dame Redshirt Junior JacQai Long QB (6-2, 205) Hurricane (W. Va.) High Marshall Redshirt Sophomore Antonio O’Berry EDGE (6-6, 240) Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne Tiffin (D-II) | Gardner-Webb 6th-Year Senior Coleton Price iOL (6-3, 318) Bowie (Texas) High Baylor Redshirt Senior Spencer Radnoti LS (6-3, 230) Canton (Ga.) Cherokee Georgia State Redshirt Sophomore Cyrus Reyes S (6-1, 200) Taylor (Texas) High Mississippi State Junior Mark Robinson T (6-5, 320) Longwood (Fla.) Lyman UTEP Junior Hasaan Sykes CB (6-0, 185) Tucker (Ga.) High Western Carolina Junior Tegra Tshabola iOL (6-6, 322) West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West Ohio State Redshirt Senior Tavion Wallace LB (6-1, 239) Baxley (Ga.) Appling County Arkansas Sophomore Dominic Wiseman iDL (6-2, 300) Davenport (Iowa) High South Alabama Redshirt Senior Adam Zouagui K (5-11, 188) Herndon (Va.) High Davidson | South Florida Senior

Bat Cats check in at No. 18

D1 Baseball dropped its preseason Top 25 on Monday. Nick Mingione’s Kentucky squad checked in at No. 18 overall, one of 11 SEC teams among the bunch. The regular season begins in mid-February.

UCLA LSU Texas Mississippi State Georgia Tech Coastal Carolina Arkansas Louisville Auburn TCU North Carolina Oregon State Florida Tennessee Georgia Florida State NC State Kentucky Clemson Southern Miss Wake Forest Miami Vanderbilt Arizona Texas A&M

Another big day of CBB on your TV screens

Yesterday’s slate of college basketball games saw Kansas blow out No. 2 Iowa State by 21, UConn sneak past Seton Hall in a top 25 battle, Louisville fall at home to Virginia, Tennessee win a double-overtime thriller over Texas A&M, and Wisconsin beat Minnesota off a buzzer-beater. What will today’s schedule bring us? We have plenty of big games on deck — just make sure you have a late-night cup of coffee on standby.

TIME/TV (ET) MATCHUP 6:30 p.m. (BTN) Iowa @ No. 5 Purdue 7:00 p.m. (ESPNU) Ole Miss @ No. 21 Georgia 8:30 p.m. (BTN) No. 13 Illinois @ Northwestern 9:00 p.m. (ESPN2) No. 10 Vanderbilt @ Texas 9:00 p.m. (ACC Network) No. 14 North Carolina @ Stanford 9:00 p.m. (Peacock) Utah @ No. 15 Texas Tech 9:00 p.m. (SEC Network) South Carolina @ No. 17 Arkansas 10:00 p.m. (CBSSN) Nevada @ No. 23 Utah State 10:30 p.m. (FS1) Arizona State @ No. 1 Arizona 10:30 p.m. (BTN) No. Michigan @ Washington 11:00 p.m. (ACC Network) No. 6 Duke @ California 11:00 p.m. (ESPN2) TCU @ No. 11 BYU

