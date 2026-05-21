KSR Happy Hour: Kentucky AD Search Update, NBA Draft Decisions, Survivor 50 Flub

It’s almost Memorial Day Weekend. Let’s get the party started early on a new KSR Happy Hour, presented by Country Boy Brewing.

Today, Drew Franklin, Nick Roush, and I will talk about Eli Capilouto’s update on Kentucky’s search for an athletic director — or rather, CEO of Champions Blue LLC and Athletic Director — Malachi Moreno and Milan Momcilovic’s ongoing NBA Draft decisions, the football team’s latest commitment, and whether or not the baseball team will make the NCAA Tournament. We’ll also get way off the rails by discussing Survivor 50’s epic flub during last night’s finale and our Memorial Day Weekend plans — which will include lots of Country Boy.

We’ll also be answering your questions and reading comments from the YouTube live chat, so join us. Be sure to subscribe to the channel so you don’t miss any of our excellent content.

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Country Boy Brewing was founded in the heart of Kentucky by true blue wildcat fans.

Check out the original brewery and taproom just down the street from KSBar on Chair Avenue. With 24 beers and ciders on tap, there is something for everyone!

Try the new Country Light from Country Boy Brewing! Brewed with only 95 calories and 1.8 carbs, this is the perfect summertime brew. Grab a six pack at Kroger or your favorite Country Boy retailer, or grab a pint at KSBar where Country Boy is proudly served.