KSR Happy Hour: Kentucky Basketball's Roster, Derby Weekend, and more
Is it already Thursday? Crack open a Country Boy brew and celebrate with us on a new KSR Happy Hour.
Drew Franklin returns to the show this week after taking some time away to welcome his first child, Avery Rose, into the world. He’ll join Zack Geoghegan and me to break down the latest Kentucky Basketball roster news, including Mark Pope’s efforts overseas. Will Brazilian big man Marcio Santos be the next player to join the roster? How realistic are Kentucky’s chances with Milan Momcilovic and/or Allen Graves?
The Kentucky Derby is also just a few days away, so we’ll share our thoughts on a big weekend in the Bluegrass and hear from Steven Peake, who spent part of his Thurby at Churchill Downs. Tomorrow, he’s going to Oaks with Nick Roush, an experience that may prove to be unlike any other.
We’ll also be answering your questions and reading comments from the YouTube live chat, so join us. Be sure to subscribe to the channel so you don’t miss any of our excellent content.
- 1New
"Dream come true"
Justin McBride talks to KSR+
- 2Hot
4-Star Flip 😼
Marquis Bryant commits to UK
- 3Hot
Jerone Morton
is coming home to KY!
- 4New
Márcio Santos
Pope flies to Tel Aviv to meet recruit
- 5Live
Roster Tracker
Jerone Morton joins the board
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Shoutout to our presenting sponsor, Country Boy Brewing
Country Boy Brewing was founded in the heart of Kentucky by true blue wildcat fans.
Check out the original brewery and taproom just down the street from KSBar on Chair Avenue. With 24 beers and ciders on tap, there is something for everyone!
Try the new Country Light from Country Boy Brewing! Brewed with only 95 calories and 1.8 carbs, this is the perfect summertime brew. Grab a six pack at Kroger or your favorite Country Boy retailer, or grab a pint at KSBar where Country Boy is proudly served.
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