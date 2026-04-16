KSR Happy Hour: Kentucky Basketball Transfer Portal News, Spring Game Preview

It’s Thursday at 4 p.m. ET, which means you need to get a cold one and join the KSR crew for an all-new Happy Hour.

There is no shortage of topics to discuss on today’s show. Kentucky got its first commitment from the transfer portal yesterday, Washington point guard Zoom Diallo. There are more visitors on campus today, including Furman guard Alex Wilkins and Colorado forward Sebastian Rancik, and more are coming this weekend. When’s the next boom?

The first Spring Game of the Will Stein era is this weekend, so we’ll also preview that, talk about the football team’s latest commitment, Tank Proctor, and hear about Nick’s very eventful morning at the grocery store. After hearing him tease the story all day, I can’t wait to find out what happened.

We’ll also be answering your questions and reading comments from the YouTube live chat, so join us. Be sure to subscribe to the channel so you don’t miss any of our excellent content.

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.