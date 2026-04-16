KSR Happy Hour: Kentucky Basketball Transfer Portal News, Spring Game Preview
It’s Thursday at 4 p.m. ET, which means you need to get a cold one and join the KSR crew for an all-new Happy Hour.
There is no shortage of topics to discuss on today’s show. Kentucky got its first commitment from the transfer portal yesterday, Washington point guard Zoom Diallo. There are more visitors on campus today, including Furman guard Alex Wilkins and Colorado forward Sebastian Rancik, and more are coming this weekend. When’s the next boom?
The first Spring Game of the Will Stein era is this weekend, so we’ll also preview that, talk about the football team’s latest commitment, Tank Proctor, and hear about Nick’s very eventful morning at the grocery store. After hearing him tease the story all day, I can’t wait to find out what happened.
- 1Breaking
UK gets a TANK! 😼
TE Tank Proctor flips from Auburn to UK
- 2Trending
Zoom Diallo is a CAT!
Washington PG picks Kentucky
- 3Hot
Zoom insider notes
How it all went down
- 4Live
Transfer Portal Tracker
Who the Cats are pursuing
- 5
Donnie Freeman visiting
The top 20 transfer is in Lex
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