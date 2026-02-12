KSR Happy Hour: Kentucky-Florida Preview, Pitino and Temu Calipari, Baseball, and more

It’s Thursday, which means two things: Kentucky Basketball’s bye week is almost over, AND it’s time for a new KSR Happy Hour. Let’s celebrate with a Country Boy brew.

Today, Drew Franklin and I are joined by Zack Geoghegan and Jacob Polacheck, who will catch us up on what Mark Pope said in his weekly press conference ahead of Saturday’s game at Florida. We’ll also preview the game vs. the Gators, talk about the SEC standings with less than a month to go, the start of the Kentucky Baseball season, and the NBA All-Star Game. Did you know that’s this weekend? Now you do! We’ll also share our favorite parts of the Olympics so far and talk about the photo of Rick Pitino having dinner with what appears to be John Calipari’s twin brother.

We’ll also be answering your questions and reading comments from the YouTube live chat, so join us. Be sure to subscribe to the channel so you don’t miss any of our excellent content.

