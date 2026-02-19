KSR Happy Hour: Kentucky vs. Auburn, SEC Tournament scenarios, and more

The weekend is in sight, bringing with it an opportunity for Kentucky Basketball to get back on track. Let’s get the party started early on KSR Happy Hour.

Today, Drew Franklin and I are joined by Nick Roush and Adam Luckett. They’re KSR’s football guys, but they’ve got thoughts to share on Kentucky’s loss to Georgia on Tuesday and what lies ahead the rest of the season. Luckett will also break down Kentucky’s projected path in the SEC Tournament. With five games remaining, the standings are a big ole mess. When basketball gets too depressing, we’ll switch to other topics, like Luckett’s trip to Vegas this weekend, the Winter Olympics, and more.

We’ll also be answering your questions and reading comments from the YouTube live chat, so join us. Be sure to subscribe to the channel so you don’t miss any of our excellent content.

