KSR Happy Hour: Kentucky Transfer Portal News, Spring Football and Masters Talk

It’s Thursday, and there’s a million things going on in the transfer portal and beyond, so why not sit back, crack open a Country Boy, and talk about it with the KSR crew?

We’re going live at our favorite time of the week to talk about the latest moves on Kentucky’s front in the transfer portal, including a surprising development with Collin Chandler. We’ll also catch up on what’s happening at spring football practice with the spring game now just nine days away. It’s Masters weekend, so you better believe there will be some golf talk. Drew’s baby is due on Masters Sunday. Will he be watching from the hospital? If so, that’s going to be a heck of a party.

We’ll also be answering your questions and reading comments from the YouTube live chat, so join us. Be sure to subscribe to the channel so you don’t miss any of our excellent content.

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Country Boy Brewing was founded in the heart of Kentucky by true blue wildcat fans.

Check out the original brewery and taproom just down the street from KSBar on Chair Avenue. With 24 beers and ciders on tap, there is something for everyone!

Try the new Country Light from Country Boy Brewing! Brewed with only 95 calories and 1.8 carbs, this is the perfect summertime brew. Grab a six pack at Kroger or your favorite Country Boy retailer, or grab a pint at KSBar where Country Boy is proudly served.