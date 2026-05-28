KSR Happy Hour: Live at 4 p.m. with conversations about Momcilovic, UK Baseball, and more

Gather around your YouTube streaming devices, friends. It’s time for the May 28th, 2026, edition of KSR’s Happy Hour presented by Country Boy Brewing.

Today, we’ll hit another round of topics relevant to Big Blue Nation, and maybe a few that aren’t. Subjects include the wait for Milan Momcilovic, Kentucky in the NCAA Baseball Tournament, Adam Luckett in Morgantown, scheduling updates for both football and basketball, and more.

Got questions for the group? We’ll take those, too. Join us in the live chat to submit your comments, questions, or concerns, and be sure to subscribe to KSR’s YouTube channel while you’re there.

The fun starts at 4 p.m. Bring a Country Boy beer if you have one and are able to.

Subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel for press conferences, interviews, original shows, fan features, and exclusive content.

Presented by Country Boy Brewing

Country Boy Brewing was founded in the heart of Kentucky by true blue wildcat fans.

Check out the original brewery and taproom just down the street from KSBar on Chair Avenue. With 24 beers and ciders on tap, there is something for everyone!

Try the new Country Light from Country Boy Brewing! Brewed with only 95 calories and 1.8 carbs, this is the perfect summertime brew. Grab a six pack at Kroger or your favorite Country Boy retailer, or grab a pint at KSBar where Country Boy is proudly served.