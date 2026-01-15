KSR Happy Hour: Celebrating Malachi Moreno's buzzer-beater and more

Last night sure was fun. Let’s keep the party going with another KSR Happy Hour, presented by Country Boy Brewing.

Today, Jack Pilgrim and Adam Luckett are joining me to celebrate Kentucky’s win over LSU, which was made possible by Malachi Moreno’s buzzer-beater. The Kentucky kid hit a shot that will go down in program history, and may have just saved the Cats’ chances of making the NCAA Tournament. We’ll share our reactions to it, including Steven Peake’s heartwarming moment with his grandfather that went viral, and what lies ahead, starting with Saturday’s game at Tennessee.

It’s also a big weekend for Kentucky Football, with several visitors planning to be on campus and the transfer portal closing tomorrow. Adam Luckett will catch us up on all of that, some upgrades coming to Kroger Field, and how he’s doing with Dry January and half-marathon training.

We’ll also be answering your questions and reading comments from the YouTube live chat, so join us. Be sure to subscribe to the channel so you don’t miss any of our excellent content.

