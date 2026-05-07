KSR Happy Hour: Milan Momcilovic, Mark Pope's Video, NCAA Tourney expansion

The weekend is almost here, and we’ve finally got some good Kentucky Basketball news to talk about. Grab a Country Boy brew and celebrate with us on a new KSR Happy Hour.

Today, Drew Franklin, Nick Roush, and I will break down the news that Mark Pope and his staff held a Zoom meeting with Milan Momcilovic, who is testing the NBA Draft waters, and what it could mean for next year’s roster. We’ll also talk about Mark Pope’s fan Q&A video and the decision not to run Golden Tempo in the Preakness. Are you worried about Hantavirus? Steven Peake is, and he’s going to tell you why before we lighten the mood with some food talk.

We’ll also be answering your questions and reading comments from the YouTube live chat, so join us. Be sure to subscribe to the channel so you don’t miss any of our excellent content.

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Country Boy Brewing was founded in the heart of Kentucky by true blue wildcat fans.

Check out the original brewery and taproom just down the street from KSBar on Chair Avenue. With 24 beers and ciders on tap, there is something for everyone!

Try the new Country Light from Country Boy Brewing! Brewed with only 95 calories and 1.8 carbs, this is the perfect summertime brew. Grab a six pack at Kroger or your favorite Country Boy retailer, or grab a pint at KSBar where Country Boy is proudly served.