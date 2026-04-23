KSR Happy Hour: Mitch Barnhart News, Boom Watch, Tyran Stokes

It’s Thursday, and boy, do we have a lot to talk about. Crack open a Country Boy Brew and join us for a new KSR Happy Hour.

Today, Nick Roush and Jack Pilgrim are joining me to talk about the news that Mitch Barnhart will no longer step into the proposed role of Executive in Residence for the UK Sports and Workforce Initiative following his retirement as athletics director, a victory for knuckleheads everywhere. We’re also on Boom Watch, as Kentucky trends for James Madison forward Justin McBride, who is wrapping up his visit. Knowing our luck, the news will break that he’s a Cat during the show.

We’ll also talk about the video of Tyran Stokes getting a tattoo at a studio in Seattle while an old Kentucky Basketball game plays on a TV in the background. What does it mean?! The NFL Draft is tonight, so we’ll cover that too, as the Diana Russini and Mike Vrabel story continues to steal the headlines.

We’ll also be answering your questions and reading comments from the YouTube live chat, so join us. Be sure to subscribe to the channel so you don’t miss any of our excellent content.

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Country Boy Brewing was founded in the heart of Kentucky by true blue wildcat fans.

Check out the original brewery and taproom just down the street from KSBar on Chair Avenue. With 24 beers and ciders on tap, there is something for everyone!

Try the new Country Light from Country Boy Brewing! Brewed with only 95 calories and 1.8 carbs, this is the perfect summertime brew. Grab a six pack at Kroger or your favorite Country Boy retailer, or grab a pint at KSBar where Country Boy is proudly served.