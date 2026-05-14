KSR Happy Hour: NBA Draft Combine, HUGE series for Kentucky Baseball

Is it Thursday already? Raise a glass and let’s celebrate on a new episode of KSR Happy Hour, presented by Country Boy Brewing.

There is no shortage of topics for today’s show. We’ll start by sharing the latest on Malachi Moreno and Milan Momcilovic at the NBA Draft Combine, with Jack Pilgrim sharing some intel from Moreno’s meeting with Mark Pope on Wednesday. Tonight, Kentucky Baseball starts its series vs. Arkansas, which could have a huge impact on the Cats’ NCAA Tournament bid, and the 2026 NFL schedule will be revealed. Adam Luckett is excited for both and will tell us about it. The Preakness is this weekend. Does anyone (besides Nick Roush) care since Golden Tempo, the Kentucky Derby winner, isn’t running?

We’ll also be answering your questions and reading comments from the YouTube live chat, so join us. Be sure to subscribe to the channel so you don’t miss any of our excellent content.

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Country Boy Brewing was founded in the heart of Kentucky by true blue wildcat fans.

Check out the original brewery and taproom just down the street from KSBar on Chair Avenue. With 24 beers and ciders on tap, there is something for everyone!

Try the new Country Light from Country Boy Brewing! Brewed with only 95 calories and 1.8 carbs, this is the perfect summertime brew. Grab a six pack at Kroger or your favorite Country Boy retailer, or grab a pint at KSBar where Country Boy is proudly served.