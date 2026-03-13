KSR Happy Hour: Recapping Kentucky's SEC Tournament Run

Win or lose, we’re here to booze on the KSR Happy Hour. Kentucky fought valiantly in Nashville but was overwhelmed by Florida in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament.

While the KSR crew grinds away inside Bridgestone Arena, we’re baking up some takes from the loss to the Gators. Adam Luckett and Jacob Polacheck join Nick Roush during this Friday Happy Hour to look ahead to Selection Sunday. We’ll also dish on all of the exciting action happening across conference tournaments, and share what Will Stein is cooking up at Kentucky Spring Practice. While most are focused on hoops, he’s reeling in recruits.

It’s Friday of Championship Week. Nobody’s working. Crack open a cold one and let’s talk some ball on the KSR Happy Hour!

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The Happy Hour is here, thanks to Country Boy Brewing

Country Boy Brewing was founded in the heart of Kentucky by true blue wildcat fans.

Check out the original brewery and taproom just down the street from KSBar on Chair Avenue. With 24 beers and ciders on tap, there is something for everyone!

Try the new Country Light from Country Boy Brewing! Brewed with only 95 calories and 1.8 carbs, this is the perfect summertime brew. Grab a six pack at Kroger or your favorite Country Boy retailer, or grab a pint at KSBar where Country Boy is proudly served.

…and our friends at LG&E and KU!

LG&E and KU knows that when the lights go out, it can feel like a full-court press. But staying in the know is an easy win. Update your phone number in the LG&E and KU mobile app or in My Account. If the power goes out, you’ll get play-by-play texts from 454-358 with outage updates, safety information, and time estimates for power restoration. Can’t text? No problem. We’ll call the landline on your account with the same updates so you’re never left in the dark.

Because in the dark, there’s no defense. But with LG&E and KU, you’ve always got a team working to get the lights back on and let you know the game plan. Update your number today at LGE-KU.com/outages.

CKSMGA (Central Kentucky Senior Men’s Golf Association) is a Senior Men’s Golf Organization that provides a great golf experience featuring tournaments throughout the Central Ky area. Our Tournaments are hosted at Kearney, Lakeside, Juniper Hills, Weissinger Hills, Gibson Bay, Cherry Blossom, Longview, and The Woodford Club.

Our tournaments are flighted so golfers are competing with other golfers of similar skill level. Importantly, we also offer our members the opportunity to meet and develop friendships with other Senior golfers in our community. We’re looking for new members to join us today (ages 50 and up).

We will be waiting for you on the tee! See you soon!