KSR Happy Hour: SEC Tournament Scenarios, Florida Preview, AD Search

The final weekend of the regular season is almost here, and it’s a big one for Kentucky. Grab a Country Boy brew and let’s talk about it on a new KSR Happy Hour.

After the loss to Texas A&M, there are a million scenarios for Kentucky’s seed in the SEC Tournament. Drew Franklin, Nick Roush, Jack Pilgrim, and I are going to break them all down for you and preview Saturday’s game vs. Florida. Jack will tell you what you need to know from Mark Pope’s weekly press conference, and we’ll share the latest rumblings on the search for Mitch Barnhart’s successor. Kentucky WBB is still dancing in their SEC Tournament, so we’ll update you on tomorrow’s rematch with South Carolina, and probably talk a lot of nonsense too.

We’ll also be answering your questions and reading comments from the YouTube live chat, so join us. Be sure to subscribe to the channel so you don’t miss any of our excellent content.

