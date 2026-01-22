KSR Happy Hour: Snowmaggedon, Kentucky's winning streak and injury curse
We're beginning to see just how good Denzel Aberdeen truly is as a basketball player. After taking a backseat at Florida for the last three seasons,...Read Full Story
Greg Williams Sr. knew something wasn't right when he saw his son, Kam, limp straight back to the training room early in the second half of...Read Full Story
Change has ushered in an era of good feelings across Big Blue Nation. Kentucky football fans are the most resilient in the entire sports world. That...Read Full Story
Malachi Moreno has been on a roll lately, averaging 9.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists during Kentucky's four-game SEC winning streak. The...Read Full Story
Kentucky had to grind out a win from the charity stripe to take down Texas 85-80 at Rupp Arena, giving the Wildcats their fourth-straight SEC win, a...Read Full Story
The current calendar in college football causes some issues. This sport's postseason is ongoing while the coaching carousel, high school recruiting,...Read Full Story
Kentucky is 4-27 all-time against the Tennessee Lady Vols in Knoxville, according to Tennessee's official athletics website. It's been a rough go for...Read Full Story
While most of the Kentucky football coaching staff additions have been reported, the school is still announcing official hires. We got another one on...Read Full Story
