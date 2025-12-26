KSR Happy Hour: Talking Kentucky, Christmas, and more on Boxing Day

Merry Day After Christmas! Or, Boxing Day if you’re in the United Kingdom. Since Christmas fell on a Thursday this year, normally the day of the week we hold KSR Happy Hour, we’re raising our Country Boys on a Friday to chat about the Cats, holidays, and whatever else is on our minds.

Today, Jack Pilgrim, Zack Geoghegan, and I are gathering at our virtual pub on YouTube to talk about Kentucky’s ten-day break, what we got for Christmas, and all the sports we’ll be watching this weekend. Zack, our resident NBA expert, will update you on how the former Cats did in the Christmas games, while Jack and I will fill him in on what he missed in Kentucky’s win over Bellarmine on Tuesday. Or, we’ll all just talk about Christmas and nonsense, including Pat Kelsey’s daughter pranking him by putting a UK license plate holder on his car. What was that about?

We’ll also be answering your questions and reading comments from the YouTube live chat, so join us. Be sure to subscribe to the channel so you don’t miss any of our excellent content.

Subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel for press conferences, interviews, original shows, fan features, and exclusive content.

Country Boy Brewing was founded in the heart of Kentucky by true blue wildcat fans.

Check out the original brewery and taproom just down the street from KSBar on Chair Avenue. With 24 beers and ciders on tap, there is something for everyone!

Try the new Country Light from Country Boy Brewing! Brewed with only 95 calories and 1.8 carbs, this is the perfect summertime brew. Grab a six pack at Kroger or your favorite Country Boy retailer, or grab a pint at KSBar where Country Boy is proudly served.