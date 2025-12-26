KSR Happy Hour: Talking Kentucky, Christmas, and more on Boxing Day
Merry Day After Christmas! Or, Boxing Day if you’re in the United Kingdom. Since Christmas fell on a Thursday this year, normally the day of the week we hold KSR Happy Hour, we’re raising our Country Boys on a Friday to chat about the Cats, holidays, and whatever else is on our minds.
Today, Jack Pilgrim, Zack Geoghegan, and I are gathering at our virtual pub on YouTube to talk about Kentucky’s ten-day break, what we got for Christmas, and all the sports we’ll be watching this weekend. Zack, our resident NBA expert, will update you on how the former Cats did in the Christmas games, while Jack and I will fill him in on what he missed in Kentucky’s win over Bellarmine on Tuesday. Or, we’ll all just talk about Christmas and nonsense, including Pat Kelsey’s daughter pranking him by putting a UK license plate holder on his car. What was that about?
We’ll also be answering your questions and reading comments from the YouTube live chat, so join us. Be sure to subscribe to the channel so you don’t miss any of our excellent content.
