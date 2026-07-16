KSR Happy Hour: TBT, Recruiting, Matt Ponatoski, SEC Media Days

Happy Thursday, friends. We’re almost to the weekend, so grab a Country Boy brew and come celebrate with us on a new KSR Happy Hour.

Today, Drew Franklin, Adam Luckett, and I will tackle the topics of the day, starting with La Familia’s run in The Basketball Tournament. Will any more former Cats join the roster before Saturday’s opener vs. The Ville in Memorial Coliseum? We’ll discuss the Jamal Crawford dream officially dying, a little bit of basketball recruiting, and Matt Ponatoski arriving on campus before previewing SEC Media Days, which kick off on Monday in Tampa. Add in Sunday’s World Cup final and The Open, and we’ve got plenty to talk about on this hot July afternoon.

We’ll also be answering your questions and reading comments from the YouTube live chat, so join us. Be sure to subscribe to the channel so you don’t miss any of our excellent content.

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Country Boy Brewing was founded in the heart of Kentucky by true blue wildcat fans.

Check out the original brewery and taproom on Chair Avenue. With 24 beers and ciders on tap, there is something for everyone!

Try the new Country Light from Country Boy Brewing! Brewed with only 95 calories and 1.8 carbs, this is the perfect summertime brew. Grab a six pack at Kroger or your favorite Country Boy retailer or wherever Country Boy is proudly served.

…and our friends at PARLOUR PIZZA!

Make PARLOUR Pizza your family’s go-to spot for award-winning pizzas, wings, and of course, the best game day destination! Our KSR crew loves The Dr. pizza —the jalapeño, bacon, and chicken combo is delicious!— and of course the Hot Honey Pepperoni pizza. But don’t miss out on their house-smoked wings, PARLOUR Pepperoni bombs, and an extensive craft beer selection.

They also have a great Happy Hour. Head there Monday thru Friday from 2-6 p.m. to enjoy discounted pints, cocktails, and starters.

Exciting news for those who missed it. They now have a new location in Richmond. Go check them out! Plus, in addition to their Harrodsburg Road location in Lexington, they will be opening another Lexington spot this fall, out at Hamburg. Stay tuned for some remote broadcasts with our crew!