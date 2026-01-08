KSR Happy Hour: Transfer Portal Madness, Kentucky Basketball Sadness

With the holidays over, KSR Happy Hour is back in its normal Thursday 4 p.m. ET slot. Grab a Country Boy brew, because a lot is going on, meaning we have a lot to talk about.

Nick Roush and Jacob Polacheck are joining me this week to recap the latest happenings in the Transfer Portal, including how many hours of sleep they’ve gotten since it opened. Try as we might, we can’t ignore the Kentucky Basketball game that took place last night. The 73-68 loss to Missouri was bad. We’ll vent about the current state of the program midway through Mark Pope’s second season, and give our predictions on what lies ahead. When that gets too depressing, we’ll preview the College Football Playoffs. Are we all in on Oregon, or do we want Will Stein back in Lexington as soon as possible?

We’ll also be answering your questions and reading comments from the YouTube live chat, so join us. Be sure to subscribe to the channel so you don’t miss any of our excellent content.

