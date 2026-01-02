KSR Happy Hour: Transfer Portal Madness, Kentucky vs. Alabama

From the transfer portal opening to Kentucky opening SEC play tomorrow at Alabama, a million things are happening right now. Crack open a cold Country Boy brew and let’s talk about it on a new KSR Happy Hour.

Drew Franklin, Adam Luckett, Nick Roush, and I are taking a breather from the portal madness to give you the latest updates on who Will Stein’s staff is targeting, including Sam Leavitt, the Arizona State transfer quarterback who Kentucky is now in the mix for. Once we’re done with portal talk, we’ll pivot to basketball to share our predictions for Kentucky vs. Alabama on Saturday, and our reactions to the women’s team’s big upset over LSU. If there’s time, maybe we’ll even share some New Year’s resolutions.

We’ll also be answering your questions and reading comments from the YouTube live chat, so join us. Be sure to subscribe to the channel so you don’t miss any of our excellent content.

