KSR Happy Hour: Updates from Mark Pope's presser, Vanderbilt rematch, and more

We’ve got a big weekend coming up, so why not get the party started a little early on KSR Happy Hour?

Today, Jack Pilgrim and Zack Geoghegan are joining me to share updates from Mark Pope’s press conference, including the latest on whether or not he’ll hire a general manager, and preview Saturday’s rematch vs. Vanderbilt. We’ll also talk about the latest SEC Tournament scenarios for the Cats. Can you believe it’s less than two weeks away? Also, can you believe someone hit Mark Pope while he was riding his bicycle around Lexington 30 years ago, or that Saturday’s women’s game vs. No. 3 South Carolina is only on SEC Network+? Blasphemy.

We’ll also be answering your questions and reading comments from the YouTube live chat, so join us. Be sure to subscribe to the channel so you don’t miss any of our excellent content.

Subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel for press conferences, interviews, original shows, fan features, and exclusive content.

Country Boy Brewing was founded in the heart of Kentucky by true blue wildcat fans.

Check out the original brewery and taproom just down the street from KSBar on Chair Avenue. With 24 beers and ciders on tap, there is something for everyone!

Try the new Country Light from Country Boy Brewing! Brewed with only 95 calories and 1.8 carbs, this is the perfect summertime brew. Grab a six pack at Kroger or your favorite Country Boy retailer, or grab a pint at KSBar where Country Boy is proudly served.

…and our friends at My Old Kentucky Home Repair!

Proudly serving the Bluegrass region since 2008, My Old Kentucky Home Repair offers handyman services, home repairs, remodels, and more. Head to their website, www.myoldkyhomerepair.com, to learn more or give them a call at 859-940-3376. My Old Kentucky Home Repair is your partner for any home project.