All KSR wants for Christmas is...

Merry Christmas from the KSR crew! There are no days off around this website, but we are going to slow down just a bit today to enjoy some time with our families. That said, we’ve got some content for you. As you open your presents this Christmas, here is what we’re hoping to find under the tree, either for ourselves or for the Kentucky Wildcats.

Health for the basketball team

Tyler: Did I take the easiest one? Yes, but that’s the perk of being the person who started this exercise. If I had one gift for the Kentucky Basketball team this year, it would be no more injuries. Kentucky has only played one game — really, one half — at full health this season, and looked pretty awesome during it, outscoring St. John’s 53-34 in the second half last week.

The season hinges on Jaland Lowe’s very vulnerable shoulder, so if Santa could help bring him a new one or ensure that the one he’s got stays together through the postseason, I’d be very grateful. The same goes for Jayden Quaintance’s knee, Brandon Garrison’s knee, and Mo Dioubate’s ankle. Really, every limb and ligament on the roster as we get ready for a brutal SEC schedule.

Roush: Christmas came early for this Kentucky football reporter and Santa delivered the goods. It’s not that I’m not a Mark Stoops fan. Even though we had our fair share of back-and-forths over the years, he gave me better memories than I could have ever imagined as a Kentucky football fan. However, the job was going to be brutal. There was no path forward. BBN needed a reset in the worst way possible.

The change provided some early Christmas cheer for fans. As for this reporter, it’s been an invigorating, exciting experience, one that should produce some excitement once the transfer portal kicks on Jan. 2.

Kentucky to bring back the denim

Pilgrim: Ask and you shall receive, BBN — even if the gift is coming a few months later than expected. It’s the 30th anniversary of the 1996 national championship team, one of the greatest groups ever assembled, steamrolling opponents in some of the most polarizing/iconic uniforms in college basketball history. We knew throwback denims existed and Kentucky was waiting for the right moment to bring them out of the vault, the head-to-head matchup vs. Rick Pitino in Catlanta seen as a layup for the debut. Then the season started the way it did and the mood was gone, at least for the time being. If you’re gonna wear ’em, the on-court play had to be worthy, and that wasn’t necessarily a guarantee against St. John’s.

The Wildcats took care of business and the student defeated the master for a feel-good finish in conference play with a nice reset ahead of the SEC schedule starting in January. Not a bad time to announce you’re bringing back the denims on February 7, 2026 against the Tennessee Volunteers.

Can this team put a championship product on the floor the same way that one did? They gave themselves a chance with a nice little run to put a bow on 2025.

A portal offensive line

Luckett: This isn’t much of a wish because it’s something that simply has to happen. Will Stein and his new coaching staff have to replace all five starters from last season. That means NIL and rev-share resources must be spent in January to rebuild this trench unit. This will not be cheap. Success in year one for Stein will likely come down to what Kentucky does with the offensive line in the transfer portal.

A reloaded volleyball roster

Zack: Craig Skinner gave us an early Christmas gift when it was announced on Christmas Eve that Kentucky volleyball is adding Notre Dame’s Morgan Gaerte, an All-American honorable mention last season with two years of eligibility remaining. Gaerte, a 6-foot-5 outside hitter, is expected to help fill the gap that opened with the graduation of All-American Eva Hudson, the lone senior on this season’s national title runner-up squad.

And barring an unexpected portal addition, Kentucky should return eight of its top nine players from 2025 going into 2026. Bringing in Gaerte is a great way to help fill out the top-end roster. Will more be on the way? There might be some losses deep down the roster to the portal, but we trust in Craig Skinner around these parts.

A rest and reset for Mark Pope

Tyler: No one took Kentucky’s early struggles harder than Mark Pope. Kentucky’s 1996 team captain-turned-coach loves the program so much that he’s working himself to the ground trying to get this squad to live up to expectations. That stress is apparent, from his emotional postgame swings to his very hoarse voice, which the doctor ordered him to rest last week.

Pope tried to downplay the emotional significance of the St. John’s win, but it had to feel good, a hard-earned victory over his beloved coach, Rick Pitino, that proved what this team is capable of; however, the real challenges lie ahead. He would never agree, but this Christmas, I want Pope to take one full day off and just go somewhere (maybe the top of a mountain) and sit in silence, a needed reset to make sure he’s in the right mental state for the second half of the season.

An Announcement from Cutter Boley

Roush: Everything is lined up for a successful first transfer portal season for Will Stein, but it all hinges on one player, Cutter Boley. Kentucky will have five new starting offensive linemen against a challenging SEC schedule in 2026. There are holes on defense, and they could also use a few game-changing playmakers on offense. That ain’t cheap, but it’s doable if they can retain their starting quarterback.

Up until this point, everybody is saying all of the right things. Cutter Boley is working out with Willie Rodriguez, and he attended Stein’s introductory press conference. Returning to play for Stein makes the most sense, yet we’re still playing the waiting game. The longer this game lasts, the more anxiety grows around BBN. The sooner Boley announces he’s back in Lexington for 2026, the better.

Oscar Tshiebwe to join Kentucky for the spring semester

Pilgrim: He did it once transferring in from West Virginia, why not run it back with Big O this Christmas? Oscar Tshiebwe is begging for it with all of these other pros and former draft picks somehow returning to college basketball with remaining eligibility. Shoot, Baylor added the No. 31 selection in the 2023 NBA Draft on Christmas Eve, 7-foot center James Nnaji getting four years from the NCAA. That guy was part of the Karl-Anthony Towns trade to the Knicks in 2024! Are we serious?!

Tshiebwe has tweeted not once, not twice, but thrice about coming back to Kentucky for one final season in Lexington.

That mean I have one more right? https://t.co/cjPIF5u67u — Big O (@Oscartshiebwe34) December 25, 2025

Could you imagine the two-time All-American and consensus National Player of the Year in 2022 running it back with the Cats alongside Jayden Quaintance and Mo Dioubate?

If we thought JQ’s return to college basketball was fun…

Luckett: We have been through two years with the SEC availability report. The injury bug has not been kind to the Kentucky football program in these year. As the conference has switched to a structure without divisions, Kentucky has had a hard time staying healthy. That will need to change moving forward to this program to have success.

Kentucky’s 2026 schedule appears to open up in November. The Cats will need to be healthy at that point in the season to take advantage.

A 5-star basketball commit

Zack: Big Blue Santa Claus probably had this request written down on every Christmas list he received from Kentucky fans this year. Pope has yet to land a high school commit from the 2026 cycle, but there are plenty of options still out there. Tyran Stokes, Christian Collins, and Caleb Holt are just some of the names we’ve been following for a while now. Landing one of them would be the best present the BBN could open up.

And now that we’ve gotten a taste of what a five-star prospect looks like under Pope at Kentucky (I’m still having dreams of Jayden Quaintance dunking all over St. John’s), we’re even hungrier for the next superstar talent to find his way to Lexington. Come on, Santa — we’ve been nice this year.

To keep the momentum rolling at Alabama

Pilgrim: The Bellarmine win wasn’t the prettiest thing in the world, but Kam Williams finally caught fire and the team went 16-30 from deep overall. Combine that with what worked against Indiana and St. John’s playing smash-mouth basketball, and why not go make a statement in Tuscaloosa to open SEC play? Alabama can’t guard a fence post right now (No. 328 in scoring defense nationally), so there is a path to real success against the Crimson Tide if the Wildcats get/keep their stuff together.

This Kentucky team owes Big Blue Nation a big run after putting fans through a miserable November and start to December. The end of December was a step in the right direction, but a hot start to January would get the vibes right again in Lexington.

A win against Kim Mulkey and LSU to start SEC play

Phoenix: Assuming Kentucky can handle business against 2-8 Hofstra on Sunday, I want to fast forward to a week from now when Kenny Brooks and the Cats will be on the road taking on No. 5 LSU down in Baton Rouge. Is it too much to ask Santa Claus for a Kentucky win that day?

LSU may have a historically great offense, but when you look at their schedule to this point, you’ll notice that they haven’t played anyone with a pulse except for Duke, and even that is pushing it considering they’re probably the most disappointing team that was supposed to be good this season, now sitting at 6-6. Go steal that one and make a push for the top five of the AP Poll.

More elves for Sissy Cakes

Tyler: The only person working harder than Will Stein this Christmas may be his mother, Debbie. Sissy Cakes, the St. Matthews bakery owned by Debbie and her sister, Blakey, has been overwhelmed with orders since Stein was named Kentucky’s coach. Business is booming, and for that, a small business owner is always grateful, but I’m sure Debbie and Blakey are working around the clock to keep up with demand. With the big day now over, Santa should send some of his elves south to give them a hand and make sure BBN has plenty of orange juice cakes to celebrate the first season of the Stein Era.

A fully healthy Teonni Key

Phoenix: Kentucky women’s basketball is off to a pretty solid 12-1 start to the 2025-26 season, and a big reason for that has been continuity — continuity from last year with the triplets (Clara Strack, Teonni Key and Amelia Hassett) coming back and continuity with this year’s starting lineup. However, something changed prior to Kentucky’s last outing against Wright State.

Before the game, it was announced that Key would be out for the Wright State game as she is “managing a lingering injury from the fall and is day-to-day”, according to UK. While this doesn’t seem like it’ll be much of a long-term issue, it would be nice if the senior forward could get back to full health and make her return to the hardwood sooner rather than later.

A Kentucky Win at Tennessee

Roush: This is a season of giving. I would like to give the gift of misery to the Tennessee Volunteers. Mark Stoops delivered plenty of cheer over a decade at Kentucky, but one he left one box unchecked: regularly beating Tennessee. Stoops went 2-11 against the Vols, with only one win in Neyland Stadium, and unfortunately, I was not in attendance for the COVID-year game. Josh Heupel had no trouble scoring at will against Stoops’ Cats. Now Kentucky has a coach with an offense that can deliver a counter-punch. There are plenty of opportunities for big wins in Will Stein’s first season, and none would be more satisfying than a victory on Rocky Top.

A hot recruiting summer

Luckett: Kentucky is coming off a very weird 2026 recruiting cycle where the program seemed to punt on high school recruiting. The Wildcats were ready to go all-in on the transfer portal and with junior college transfers. That will not be the case for the new staff. The portal run in January will be critical to next season, but the high school cycle that will heat up in the summer could tell us how much success UK could have under this new leadership.

The in-state crop is loaded and Will Stein has built an interesting staff with deep ties in Texas, Louisiana, and the DMV. Will that lead to success on the trail? How big of a splash can this staff make with in-state recruits? We will find out those answers over the next few months once we shift into official visit season in June.

Nothing but basketball on my TV screen

Zack: As the resident NBA fan around KSR headquarters, Christmas Day is the gift that keeps on giving when it comes to non-stop basketball action. Yes, the NFL has tried to take over the holiday, but my eyes will be locked onto the five-game hoops slate that happens annually on December 25. And as you might’ve guessed, we’ve got plenty of former ‘Cats in action.

The day starts at noon with Karl-Anthony Towns and his New York Knicks taking on my Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs stink right now, but I can ignore that if it means I get to watch them right after opening presents with my family. A must-watch showdown between Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder is next on the schedule — not to mention the handful of other one-time Kentucky players that’ll take the floor for that one, too. Anthony Davis, Reed Sheppard, Julius Randle, and Jamal Murray are among the UK alums suiting up the rest of the day. It’ll be a perfect day to sit on the couch and watch some ball.

A 2027 commitment for Kenny Brooks’ program

Phoenix: Kentucky seems to be about done in the 2026 recruiting class. After reeling in five-stars Maddyn Greenway and Savvy Swords as well as high four-star Emily McDonald, Kenny Brooks should and probably will end up with a top five recruiting class this cycle when we reach the late signing period in April. It’ll certainly be the best class in program history regardless.

With that being said, Kentucky can shift its focus to 2027, and it would be oh so sweet to start that recruiting class off with a bang. Kentucky is in the top five for the No. 3 player in the class, Haylen Ayers, and in the top 10 for the No. 6 player in the class, Caroline Bradley. Sydney Savoury, Jordyn Palmer, De’Andra Minor and Sydney Mobley are some other names to know in the 2027 class. It would be sick to land one of (or a few of) them.

All-session tickets to the SEC Tournament

Drew: Not to be ungrateful, but Santa has gotten cheap with the annual gift of SEC Tournament tickets the last several years. We used to stay through the championship game on Sunday afternoon, often to celebrate the Wildcats winning the whole thing. But in the last several years, there weren’t any weekend tickets in our stockings, and a couple of times we only got to attend one game.

So, if it’s not too much to ask, we’d love to bring back the old tradition of the whole SEC Tournament ticket book. Because the memories of championship Sundays and even Saturday games are getting further and further away.

Any Good Basketball Recruiting News

Jacob: I’ll double down on Zack’s wish from above. Zack wants a five-star basketball commit to Kentucky. I’ll take any commits at this point.

Things have been incredibly slow for Kentucky on the recruiting trail in recent weeks. Players like Tyran Stokes, Christian Collins, and Caleb Holt have been trending elsewhere, but Kentucky is still in it. Make a move on one of them, or any of the other players in the 2026 class, and start building positive momentum. I can’t be picky. Close on someone, set the tone, and get the momentum rolling.

Also, you can never have too many KSR+ subscriptions. I hope my family got me some new subscriptions to KSR+ this Christmas/Hannukkah, and I hope that's what they want as a gift.